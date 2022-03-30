ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

FSU’s plan to build off defensive front success starts with Jared Verse

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 17 hours ago

Florida State caught lightning in the bottle when it signed transfer defensive linemen Jermaine Johnson II and Keir Thomas last offseason. The pass-rushing duo was an indispensable, formidable force up front.

The two combined for 18.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss, with Johnson earning ACC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league in sacks (12) and TFLs (18). FSU jumped from last in the conference in sacks (10) in 2020 to fifth (33) last season.

The Seminoles have spent the spring hoping to maintain a strong defensive front with the departures of Johnson and Thomas. The addition of transfer Jared Verse helps, as does the growth from Fabien Lovett, Robert Cooper and Joshua Farmer.

“We’ve got to create lost plays through technique, through schemes and effort,” defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said following Saturday’s scrimmage. “We started to build on that last year and we’ve had to add some different pieces so that we can continue the progress.”

Lovett (28 tackles, 4.5 TFLs and 2 sacks) and Cooper (36 tackles, 4.5 TFLs) were the anchors, with Farmer, Malcolm Ray and Jarrett Jackson providing help at tackle.

Expectations are for Verse to step into one of the edge roles vacated by Johnson and Thomas. The redshirt sophomore from Albany, N.Y., was one of the top defenders on the transfer market before signing with Florida State. Verse has impressed the Seminoles with his explosive speed and athleticism.

“He’s one of the fastest defensive linemen I’ve ever coached,” said Fuller. “He’s got legitimate straight-line speed. Jared’s been good for us, and he’s exactly who we thought he was. He’s a great teammate, and he’s got high expectations for himself. He loves football, too.”

Added defensive end coach John Papuchis: “I’ve been impressed with Jared in many different ways. His ability to take correction and then apply it has been really impressive so far. He’s not a guy who makes multiple mistakes, or he doesn’t make the same mistake twice.”

The other end spot could wind up in several hands, including Dennis Briggs Jr. and Derrick McLendon II.

Briggs appeared in the first four games before a lower leg injury ended his run last season. Despite the sample size, he was the second highest-graded defender on the team, per Pro Football Focus. Healthy now, the redshirt junior has moved from tackle to end to utilize his speed and tenacity.

“He is that body type that has the size to play inside if you want him to, but he does have the athleticism that he can play defensive end,” said Papuchis. “As our defense has evolved over the two years plus that we’ve been here, having that big physical presence in the edge spot is an advantage for us.”

Papuchis envisions Briggs spending the early downs at end before moving inside to tackle on obvious third-down passing situations, similar to how the Seminoles used Thomas.

Redshirt freshmen Patrick Payton, Byron Turner and George Wilson also have shown potential at end, along with Dante Anderson at tackle.

“We probably have as much depth in the room as I’ve ever had an opportunity to coach,” said Papuchis. “It’s always a challenge to get the guys enough work.”

Added Fuller: “We’ve got a good group of guys. Now it’s just about getting better and making sure these young guys develop into the next core.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel

10K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow Orlando Sentinel and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Oklahoma Daily

'Just has a maturity about him': OU football's Trey Morrison brings experience, versatility to Sooners' defensive backs corps

Trey Morrison hardly knew about Oklahoma’s football program but had always admired Brent Venables’ defensive success at Clemson. The fifth-year defensive back transferred to OU on Jan. 17 after spending four seasons at North Carolina. Morrison was brought back to his high school relationships when the Sooners started recruiting him after he entered the portal on Dec. 31, a day after the Tar Heels’ loss to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Good Morning Gators: New offer out at quarterback; Florida holds Pro Day

Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes, and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.
NFL
WATE

Garner looking for D-line improvement

Tennessee defensive coordinator Rodney Garner has been coaching in the SEC for 32 years. Garner is searching for a new leader on the defensive line after Matthew Butler graduated. One name sticks out for the defensive line coach.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Orlando, FL
Sports
WAFB

REPORT: LSU’s Shareef O’Neal enters NCAA Transfer Portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU forward Shareef O’Neal becomes the latest Tiger to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal according to Stadium Basketball Analyst Jeff Goodman. O’Neal joins Xavier Pinson and Brandon Murray as former Tigers entering the transfer portal since the firing of former LSU coach Will Wade. The son of LSU legend Shaquille O’Neal, returned to action nearly 11 months after a heart condition and played 13 minutes against the Florida Gators and scored four points, with four rebounds and a block.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermaine Johnson
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 1 Team Following Bruce Arians’ Decision

Tom Brady is getting linked to another NFL team following Bruce Arians’ shocking retirement decision on Wednesday night. Arians announced on Wednesday night that he is retiring from coaching and stepping into a front office role in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers’ new head coach will be Todd Bowles.
NFL
WSAV News 3

Georgia Southern falls to UGA, giving up four runs in the seventh

ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday evening, Georgia Southern’s four-game win streak on the baseball field came in Athens (Ga.) as the Eagles fell to the University of Georgia (UGA) 7-2. The Eagles played the UGA Bulldogs three times during the 2022 season and lost the series 2-1. Georgia Southern had UGA locked in a close […]
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Good Morning Gators: Jabbar Juluke mic'd up; Florida hosts Chalk Talk

Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes, and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.
NFL
The Spun

High School Football Power Is Forfeiting All 2021-22 Games

North Carolina’s Myers Park High School will forfeit all 2021-2022 games due to an ineligible player violation. According to a letter from Myers Park principal Robert Folk and athletic director Brian Poore, obtained by The Charlotte Observer, the school was notified of “fraudulent documents used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility” in January.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Seminoles#Florida State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State makes top 7 for IMG Academy’s Will Norman

Fresh off an unofficial visit to Penn State, four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has included the Nittany Lions among his top schools remaining in the running for his commitment. The Class of 2023 target announced his top seven schools earlier this week, with Penn State being one of two Big Ten programs remaining in the hunt for the IMG Academy lineman. Norman, who is originally from New Jersey and previously played in Connecticut and moved south to enroll at IMG Academy last year, unveiled his top seven with a graphic shared on his Twitter account. In addition to Penn State, Norman...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Five-Star Recruit Lebbeus Overton Down To 3 Schools

Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton will announce his commitment Friday afternoon on national television. According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, the five-star prospect from Milton, Georgia, will declare his decision during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN2. Overton’s mother, Eunice Thomas, said he’s narrowed down his choice to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon.
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy