Astro City: That Was Then... Special Review: An Intriguing Prologue

Marvel Comics' X-Men line steps firmly into the Destiny of X era with the release of Immortal X-Men #1 from writer Kieron Gillen, artist Lucas Werneck, and colorist David Curiel. Destiny of X marks the next phase of the line, noted by the new shape of Tom Muller's design work, modern X-Men's most consistent visual signature. The Krakoan age grew out of the game-changing revelation that Moira MacTaggert has lived 10 lives, resetting the universe upon each of her deaths. That arc ended with Moira's depowering and flight from Krakoa. Immortal X-Men asks, what if that story was thinking too small? The opening has Mister Sinister and Destiny, two significant players in Krakoa's current status quo, meeting on a park bench in the distant past, an allusion to Moira's meeting with Charles Xavier, which began Jonathan Hickman's X-Men tenure in House of X. But these are the Immortal X-Men; thus, the meeting takes place in 1919, well before Moira met Charles. As Moira did with Xavier, Destiny tells Sinister a secret. The reaction is not what anyone, even the precognitive Destiny, expects.

