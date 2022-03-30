ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Astro City: That Was Then... Special Review: An Intriguing Prologue

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAstro City returns with a one-shot special introducing a new mystery and some fresh heartbreak. The new Astro City: That Was Then... Special special helps re-launch the series after Kurt Busiek returned the long-running superhero anthology series to Image Comics after a lengthy stint at DC Comics, first at Wildstorm and...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS
ComicBook

Immortal X-Men #1 Review: Intrigue Is Afoot in an Exciting and Surprising Debut

Marvel Comics' X-Men line steps firmly into the Destiny of X era with the release of Immortal X-Men #1 from writer Kieron Gillen, artist Lucas Werneck, and colorist David Curiel. Destiny of X marks the next phase of the line, noted by the new shape of Tom Muller's design work, modern X-Men's most consistent visual signature. The Krakoan age grew out of the game-changing revelation that Moira MacTaggert has lived 10 lives, resetting the universe upon each of her deaths. That arc ended with Moira's depowering and flight from Krakoa. Immortal X-Men asks, what if that story was thinking too small? The opening has Mister Sinister and Destiny, two significant players in Krakoa's current status quo, meeting on a park bench in the distant past, an allusion to Moira's meeting with Charles Xavier, which began Jonathan Hickman's X-Men tenure in House of X. But these are the Immortal X-Men; thus, the meeting takes place in 1919, well before Moira met Charles. As Moira did with Xavier, Destiny tells Sinister a secret. The reaction is not what anyone, even the precognitive Destiny, expects.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Weekly Pull: Immortal X-Men, War for Earth-3, Astro City, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.
COMICS
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Highlights FF in Stunning Detail

F.F., aka Foo Fighters, is one of the weirdest characters introduced in the story of the Joestars in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with the Stand turned human originally debuting as a colony of plankton that was given sentience. With the Stone Ocean on the top of many anime fans' minds following the reveal that new episodes would be arriving this fall, a cosplayer has given fans a new take on one of Jolyne's strongest allies that she made during her time in Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary.
COMICS
Alabama State
The Associated Press

Super-valued: Special copy of Marvel Comics #1 fetches $2.4M

NEW YORK (AP) — A particularly prized copy of the first-ever Marvel comic book fetched more than $2.4 million in an online auction, the auctioneer said Friday. Known as the Marvel Comics #1 “pay copy,” it’s “arguably one of the top three comic books in the world of comics collecting,” said Vincent Zurzolo, chief operating officer of ComicConnect. The New York-based auctioneer sold the book Thursday night for a bit under $2,427,800.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Renfield: First Look at Nicolas Cage as Dracula Revealed

One of the more anticipated horror movies on the horizon is Renfield, as it sees beloved actor Nicolas Cage taking on the mantle for the horror-comedy, with PEOPLE revealing first-look photos from the set of the project, which includes our first look at Cage's take on Dracula. With the upcoming project offering a more comedic take on the concept of the blood-sucking vampire's henchman, Cage's look as Dracula appears to lean at least somewhat into the realm of campy, with the overall aesthetic of the film yet to be revealed. Check out the tweet below for our first look at Cage as Dracula and head to PEOPLE to see more photos. Renfield is expected to hit theaters on April 14, 2023.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Avatar 2 trailer may release alongside a certain Marvel movie...

It’s been more than 12 years since the release of James Cameron’s Avatar, but we’re finally hearing rumors about the ETA of a first trailer for its long-awaited sequel. Set to be one of the biggest new movies of 2022 – nay the decade – Avatar 2 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 16, though we’ve seen reports suggesting we could get a first look at the sci-fi epic in tandem with the release of Doctor Strange 2 on May 6.
MOVIES
TechRadar

'An intriguing mess': the Halo TV show reviews are in

Given our passion for gaming here at TechRadar, we’ve been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Paramount Plus' Halo TV show – and the initial critical reactions are in. Suffice to say, the first bona fide small screen adaptation of the beloved Xbox franchise hasn’t set the world alight. Among a smattering of praise for the show’s action sequences, most outlets have suggested that a pre-existing knowledge of Master Chief and company is a necessity for its narrative to make any sense to viewers. Conversely, though, it seems like existing Halo fans may not find enough here to warrant the time investment, either.
VIDEO GAMES
Alex Sinclair
Kurt Busiek
Norman Rockwell
Alex Ross
Austin Chronicle

SXSW Film Review: The Lost City

Years ago, I took a Film 101 class, and the professor was doing a week on Slapstick. Now, we all know Slapstick when we see it; a comedy that uses exaggerated physical gags/broad humor. I thought we’d see something like Laurel and Hardy or Charlie Chaplin but this professor showed us Miss Congeniality.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Series Release Date Revealed

Netflix this morning officially announced that the upcoming live-action Resident Evil series coming to the platform will release on July 14th. News of the show, which stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, has been relatively quiet for several years, but it is now known that it will consist of eight, one-hour episodes and see Jade Wesker, who appears to be Albert's daughter, fighting for survival 14 years after a deadly virus caused a worldwide apocalypse.
TV SERIES
Classic Rock Q107

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Reveals First Look at Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader Return

The new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer features plenty of action, alien worlds, Sith Inquisitors, and the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan. But it didn’t include a single shot of Darth Vader, even though Lucasfilm has already announced that the show will feature Hayden Christensen’s return as Star Wars’ most famous villain for the first time in well over a decade. And it’s not like we don’t know what the dude looks like. He looks like Darth Vader!
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

If You Love Terrible Gaming Movies, Here’s The Book For You

It's fair to say that movies based on video games have a... mixed reputation. For every just-about-average flick - say, for example, for forgettable fun of 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog, or 2010's Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - there's something utterly wretched, like 2016's Warcraft, 2008's Max Payne, or anything associated with Uwe Boll.
VIDEO GAMES
AdWeek

Disney+’s Ms. Marvel Trailer Teases Heroics, Crushes and More

Being a teenager isn’t easy, what with bullies, unrequited crushes, and overbearing guidance counselors. But imagine having to deal with all of that and having superpowers? That sounds like a recipe for disaster, but so entertaining to watch, and if the newly released trailer for Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel is any indication, it’s bound to be a breakout hit.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Robert Downey Jr. Movie Series Coming to Netflix

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may exist almost exclusively on Disney+, but fan-favorite star and franchise originator Robert Downey Jr. is about to have a big presence on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to the streamer's roster through the month of April, and one of Downey's other popular franchises is on its way. The Sherlock Holmes movies starring Downey and Jude Law will soon be available to stream on Netflix.
TV SHOWS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Hulk: Grand Design: Monster #1

The acclaimed Grand Design franchise continues! Writer/artist Jim Rugg follows in the tradition of Ed Piskor and Tom Scioli by unfurling the full saga of THE INCREDIBLE HULK, from the very beginning to the present! Witness the biggest moments in the Hulk’s history through the eyes of a single visionary storyteller!
COMICS
ComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender Gets An Exclusive Little People Figure Set

Fisher-Price's iconic Little People toys recently launched a Collector lineup of special edition figures that feature pop culture themes. Little People Collector sets based on The Office and The Lord of the Rings have been particularly successful, and we wouldn't be surprised if this new set inspired by the iconic Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series joins that group. What's more, the set is a Walmart exclusive that you can order right here for $19.99 while they last.
COMICS
Entertainment
GamesRadar+

Gary Leach, comic book artist who co-created Miracleman, dies

Garry Leach, one of the most regular contributors to 2000 AD, passed away on March 26, according to the publisher's website. Born in 1954, Leach began his work with the British comic magazine in 1978. He worked on several tales in the Future Shocks line of stories as well as some early adventures of comic book staple Judge Dredd. During his work with the publisher, Leach would meet and work with future collaborator Alan Moore.
ENTERTAINMENT
hypebeast.com

Netflix Drops Official Trailer for New 'Tekken' Anime

Netflix has just dropped the official trailer for Tekken: Bloodline, an upcoming anime adaptation of the popular fighting game franchise Tekken. Drawing from the series’ original storyline, the new anime will follow the journey of Jin Kazama as he trains to become a formidable fighter under the almost abusive mentorship of his grandfather Heihachi Mishima. While the trailer itself doesn’t reveal too much at the moment, it does hint at a few appearances from other classic characters from the franchise.
COMICS
Collider

The 10 Best Animated Versions of Batman, Ranked

Although there’s always the discussion surrounding which live-action Batman is the Batman-iest, these conversations often overlook all the animated iterations of the Caped Crusader that we’ve seen over the years. There’s been way more animated incarnations of the Dark Knight than there have been live-action performers and every version brings something new to the character. Whether it’s incredibly campy and goofy, overly comedic, or dark and gritty, all of them have highlighted different aspects of the character. With so much variety, we narrowed down the ten best animated versions of The Bat.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Raid Fans Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary of "One of the Best Action Movies Ever"

Today officially marks ten years since the action-thriller The Raid: Redemption was released in movie theaters, and action movies haven't been the same since. Gareth Evans' stylized movie told the tale of a squad of cops that must ascend a high rise in pursuit of a ruthless drug lord. Though its premise may sound trite, the film was anything but that, earning praise for its unique fight choreography, intense set pieces, stunt work, camera framing, and its surprisingly personal storyline. With ten years now in the rearview mirror, fans of the film starring Iko Uwais, Joe Taslim, and Yayan Ruhian, have taken to social media to celebrate it.
MOVIES

