ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Stupid of me': Nick Lachey says he overreacted after incident with photographer

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EojYi_0euAvvTd00
This March 18, 2014 file photo shows television personalities Nick Lachey, left, and his wife Vanessa Lachey at HBO's "Game of Thrones" fourth season premiere in New York. ABC announced Sept. 6, 2017, that the couple will compete on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

CINCINNATI — Singer Nick Lachey, 48, apologized on social media Monday after an incident with a photographer .

The singer, actor and television personality was the subject of a video posted March 28 by TMZ , where he was shown allegedly reaching into a photographer's car to try and take the phone from her hands, punching her window and saying expletives.

In a statement on his Twitter, Lachey said he "clearly overacted" during the situation after enjoying dinner with his wife, Vanessa Lachey, and a friend in Beverly Hills, California.

"I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal," he wrote. "Stupid of me. Done."

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock: Academy launches formal review after slap on the Oscars stage

The Lacheys, who started dating long-distance and married in 2011, are the hosts for the popular Netflix reality TV show "Love is Blind."  The show has been renewed for season 3 with both Nick and Vanessa Lachey returning as hosts, according to Netflix . Lachey, who was previously married to Jessica Simpson, rose to stardom after being in the '90's boyband 98 degrees.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey live in Hawaii alongside their three kids.

Contributing: Maria Jimenez Moya

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'Stupid of me': Nick Lachey says he overreacted after incident with photographer

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
Hypebae

Britney Spears Is Working on New Music for the First Time in 6 Years

Britney Spears is reportedly cooking up new music for the first time since her album Glory was released in 2016. Her team has reportedly reached out to past collaborators, including Claude Kelly, who worked with her on 2008’s Circus – the first LP she released under the conservatorship. “It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music,” a source told The Sun. “Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jessica Simpson
Person
Nick Lachey
Page Six

Sheriffs visit Will Smith’s home after star slaps Chris Rock

Los Angeles sheriffs were seen visiting the home of Will Smith on Tuesday, two days after the actor slapped Chris Rock on stage during the 2022 Oscars. Officers were spotted driving in the gates of the Smiths’ Calabasas mansion in a marked patrol car at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Splash News reported as it snapped photos of the police vehicle.  Officers arrived at the Smith residence around 2:40 p.m.SplashNews.com Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told Page Six that police arrived after someone reported a drone flying through the ritzy neighborhood, but did not confirm if the Smiths...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Malia Obama Is Getting Rave Reviews in Her First TV Writing Job

Click here to read the full article. Malia Obama’s first official job since graduating from Harvard University in 2021 sounds like it is off to a great start. She was recruited to work on an Amazon show called Hive, which follows a mega-pop star (think Beyoncé), by Atlanta creator and actor Donald Glover, who has high praise for the 23-year-old. Calling her “an amazingly talented person,” Donald revealed to Vanity Fair that she isn’t resting on her laurels as former President Barack Obama’s daughter. He said Malia is “really focused, and she’s working really hard” to establish herself as a writer in...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Hbo#Abc#Tmz#Academy
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

Nick Cannon Says He Likes to Eat ‘Snickles,’ a Snickers Bar Inside of a Pickle

Nick Cannon's taste buds are perhaps like no other. Especially since he's a fan of eating Snickers chocolate bars inside of pickles. On Thursday's (March 17) episode of the actor-rapper-comedian's self-titled talk show, he had a segment with food blogger Emily Chan, who went over various unconventional food pairings such as air fryer fried pasta chips and macaroni and cheese ice cream. However, it wasn't until they arrived at the "Snickles" that Nick felt at home.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Kevin Costner’s Sunglasses Stole the Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

While everyone has been freaking out and tweeting about The Slap, I found myself hunting the news over something else entirely: Kevin Costner’s super stylish sunglasses. The star of Peacock‘s hit series Yellowstone hit the red carpet with his wife Christine Baumgartner wearing a tux, but added a pair of sunglasses to his look for the evening. My search for these coveted pair of shades didn’t take me too long–and, as I discovered, they’re not too pricey, either. Sold by Oliver Peoples, the Ollis Sun Sunglasses feature a sleek jet-black design with simple silver markings highlighting the front and sides of...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Parties With Will Smith in Sheer Sequin Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Oscars weekend was filled with ample style on and off the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday. Jordyn Woods was one of the celebrities to give her followers a closer look at her outfit of choice as she made her way to a few after-parties. The fashion influencer shared a slew of new images on Instagram on Monday posing in a luxe look that was fitting for Hollywood’s biggest night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Woods showed off a sheer form-fitting white dress embellished with silver...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

426K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy