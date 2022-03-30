ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Candace Owens Says Jada Pinkett Has 'Spiritually Annihilated' Will Smith

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

"He's nothing more than a casualty in the great war against masculinity," Candace Owens said of Will Smith as she discussed the events at the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Newsweek
Newsweek

847K+

Followers

87K+

Posts

784M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett Smith Glows With Will Smith In A Deep Green Gown With Massive Train At The Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith sparkled alongside her Best Actor hopeful hubby Will Smith on the Oscars red carpet!. Jada Pinkett Smith has been by her husband, Will Smith‘s side all awards season long, and she wasn’t going to miss the biggest one of the year — the Oscars! The Red Table Talk host wore a stunning deep green gown with a high neck and long sleeves. The dress featured a massive, full train and the bodice was tight and ruched through the center. Will looked handsome in a dapper suit for the evening.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Peterson
Person
August Alsina
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Candace Owens
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke

Click here to read the full article. In what may be the most shocking moment in the history of the Academy Awards, Will Smith jumped onstage and smacked Chris Rock while the comedian was presenting the Best Documentary award at the 2022 Oscars. The unscripted moment arrived after the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, a symptom of alopecia. “Jada, love you, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” Rock said, before the actress rolled her eyes. Will appeared to laugh at the joke at first but then walked up onstage. After Rock said “Uh oh,” Smith hit...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

All of Will Smith's Leading Ladies Before Marrying Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have long been one of the most fashionable couples in Hollywood, not to mention one of the most loved-up couples. The actors, who've been together for more than 20 years, have had their share of ups and downs, making adjustments to their marriage to make it work for them. More than 20 years on, they still seem to be going strong.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Even O.J. Simpson is weighing in on the Will Smith situation

O.J. Simpson has weighed in on the Will Smith situation and the discourse surrounding The Slap has officially jumped the shark. Since the actor stormed the Oscars stage to assault Chris Rock, social media has been overwhelmed with thousands of takes, some considered and some ridiculous. Enter O.J. Simpson. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Wire
ETOnline.com

Chris Rock Spotted for First Time Since Controversial Oscars Night (Exclusive)

Chris Rock has landed! The comedian was spotted in public for the first time since the night of the Oscars, where he had a now infamous run-in with Will Smith. The comedian was seen after arriving in Boston on Tuesday, ahead of his first return to the stage on Wednesday night for a stop on his ongoing stand-up comedy tour.
CELEBRITIES
MMAmania.com

Staggeringly stupid! Joe Rogan reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after ‘mild joke’ at Oscars

Will Smith completely dominated the headlines coming out of the 2022 Oscars this past weekend and not because he won “Best Actor” for his performance in King Richard. Instead, Smith was the center of attention for his reaction to a joke made by Chris Rock ahead of Smith’s award-winning moment. Rock aimed his comical bit at some of the couples in attendance that night before making it to Smith and his wife, Jada. The comedian made a G.I. Jane reference toward Jada, who has been dealing with hair loss after being diagnosed with alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas on the Will Smith Oscars slap: “I’m bummed no-one stood up for Chris Rock”

The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas has waded into the row over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Many celebrities have come out to condemn Smith for his actions after he struck the comedian on-stage for saying that he couldn’t wait to see Pinkett Smith in “G.I. Jane 2”, alluding to her shaven head. The actor has been vocal about suffering from the autoimmune disease alopecia, sharing the effects of the condition with her followers on social media.
CELEBRITIES
TIME

Will Smith's Slap Was Shocking. The Debate That Followed Was Not

Will Smith is only the fifth Black man in history to win an Oscar for Best Actor. But on the night of his historic win, the biggest story has become his reaction to Chris Rock’s joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith . At first glance it was a throwaway line in the patter, suggesting Pinkett Smith would appear in G.I. Jane 2 , a reference to Demi Moore’s 1997 movie in which her head was shaved for most of the movie as her character attempts to finish a military training program. It’s not a particularly clever or interesting joke, but it seemed like any other barb tossed off from the stage (in fact, a source later told Variety it wasn’t in the script ). It was, however, a cruel thing to say about someone who has publicly been struggling with alopecia for several years . Does that mean that Smith was right to hit Rock? Absolutely not. But some of the hyperbolic reaction to what transpired say less about Smith’s actions and more about people’s inability to consider the situation with any nuance.
CELEBRITIES
Carol Durant

Opinion: Sanction Will Smith and let him keep the award

Well, I am sure you all have witnessed or reviewed the slap heard around the world at the recent Academy Awards® show. I did not watch it live, I have watched the clips. In case you missed it, Chris Rock delivered an ill conceived joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith. She squirmed, rolled her eyes and looked at her husband. Will Smith left his seat next to his wife in the audience, entered the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock, left the stage and yelled pejoratives. After this agitated and supreme lack of judgment, Will Smith subsequently won the Best Actor award for the movie, King Richard. Will Smith gave a teary eyed acceptance speech about his performance in the film.
Ok Magazine

Back Again! Sharon Osbourne Teases Her Upcoming Talk Show After She Was Fired From 'The Talk'

She's back! After getting fired from The Talk in 2021, Sharon Osbourne teased that she will be back on the small screen very soon. "The Talk has an official launch date! On Monday 25th April, TalkTV will launch in the UK on Sky, Virgin Media, Freeview and Free sat as well as via connected TV services and smart devices.@sharonosbourne | #TheTalk | #TalkTV," an Instagram post read.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
847K+
Followers
87K+
Post
784M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy