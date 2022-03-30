ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

About 10 Percent of Ukraine's Pre-War Population Has Fled the Country

By Emma Mayer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The 4 million people who have fled represent almost 10 percent of the pre-war Ukrainian population, according to the United Nations' refugee...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russian soldiers raping women in Ukraine, MP says

Russian soldiers have been raping Ukraine’s women as they wage war on the country, an MP has said, with one victim allegedly repeatedly attacked in front of her child after her partner was shot dead.Ukraine will “not be silent” about the “horror” of rapes being committed against women during the Russian invasion, Maria Mezentseva said.The Ukrainian MP said while one particularly shocking case had been publicly talked about, there are “many more victims” who will need support in the future.She referred to a case which Ukraine’s prosecutor is investigating, where a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in front of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Help Refugees#War#Ukrainian#Unhcr#Syrian#The U N Refugee Agency#European#Usa
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Hungary
San Francisco Chronicle

Ukraine just suffered an unheralded casualty in its war with Russia

As I write this, Russian troops reportedly are moving north through the Odessa oblast, or region, toward the river Kodyma, along which sits a town called Balta. This is not new territory for Balta, which like much of Ukraine has been contested over centuries of wars. But in recent years, Balta has actually broken a lot of new ground, at least when it comes to the practice of citizen-centered democracy. In 2016, Balta adopted participatory budgeting, an innovative process — originated in Brazil — in which citizens rather than officials determine their local budget. Balta also gave its young people their own governing council and a decision-making process to influence local policies.
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms – not so with people fleeing other war-torn countries

Across Europe, countries are preparing for the 4 million to 7 million Ukrainian refugees who will likely flee the Russian invasion of their country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke for many European leaders when she proclaimed, “Everyone who has to flee Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.” Some European commentators on Western media have described Ukrainian refugees as being “civilized,” “middle class” and “prosperous,” and different from those from “third world nations.” A few European politicians have also stressed that Ukrainian refugees are qualitatively superior by virtue of their race and religion to those from countries in...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all contributed...
MILITARY
The Independent

Mother and daughter turned away from UK border after fleeing Ukraine

A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales.Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, from Kyiv, escaped the conflict and drove over 1,500 miles to a ferry port in Calais only to be told they could not make the crossing without a visa.The two women have been offered sanctuary with Ms Semenova’s godparents Graham and Alla Blackledge, who live in Glasbury-on-Wye, near Brecon.But when they told officials they were refugees and were seeking asylum in Britain, the border guard...
U.K.
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
WEKU

7 Ukrainian refugees are taken in by a Russian immigrant in Germany

Three women and four kids who fled Russia's war on Ukraine have a new temporary home in Germany after a Russian immigrant offered them space in his small apartment. The seven refugees spent five days trekking from Uman in central Ukraine to Poland and then to Aschaffenburg in Bavaria, where Ilya Lyalkov, 30, opened his home to them, according to public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk. He has lived in Germany for 18 years.
IMMIGRATION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
847K+
Followers
87K+
Post
784M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy