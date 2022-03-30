ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Sounds prepare for opening day on April 5

By Cole Johnson
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flcf7_0euAvq4000

The Nashville Sounds are back in action in less than a week. The team's opening day is April 5 at 6:35 p.m. against the Durham Bulls.

Ahead of the first pitch will be a block party on Junior Gilliam Way. It will run from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be live music, food and drinks available for purchase. Also, fun for the kids, like face painting and balloon artists.

On the concourse, there will be a pop-up shop for Music City Creative. Part of the proceeds will go towards the Nashville Sounds Foundation.

Opening Day ticket offers:
Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday, $30 ($25 for you, $5 for your dog)

  • Dog ticket proceeds will go to Agape Animal Rescue

Opening Day Club Level Cookout, $75

  • Choice of fully padded seat and seat back or padded seat.
  • All you can eat and drink on Budweiser deck.
  • Exclusive access to the Brauer Lounge.

Group Ticket Option, $14 dollars for groups of ten or more

  • Corner Section Tickets
  • Free hot dog
  • Free small fountain drink

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

23K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow NewsChannel 5 WTVF and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
CMT

Brad Paisley Hits The Jackpot in Marriage And In Las Vegas

Brad Paisley has much to celebrate lately. The country singer just his notched his 25th No. 1 hit with “Freedom Was a Highway” with Jimmie Allen and earned a CMT Music Awards nomination for its video, wrapped his hysterical run of acoustic shows at The Wynn’s Encore Theater in Las Vegas and marked his 19th wedding anniversary to wife actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Effingham Radio

Garth Brooks To Open Venue In Downtown Nashville?

According to reports, Garth Brooks might be planning to open his own venue on Nashville's Lower Broadway area, which is already home to restaurants and live music venues opened by the likes of Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton. Nashville Business Journal reports that according to “multiple” unnamed sources, a deal is in the works. Garth's team is allegedly linked to the purchase of a building that sold for $47.9 million in December.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Sounds#Hot Dog#The Durham Bulls#Music City Creative#Tail Waggin#Budweiser#The Brauer Lounge
Community Impact Houston

NobiliTea opening in The Woodlands this April

NobiliTea will open the first of location in The Woodlands-Spring area in April at 8727 W. Rayford Road, Ste. 170, Spring. According to the owners, a grand opening celebration is planned for sometime in mid-April. NobiliTea sells organically grown tea, handcrafted specialty drinks, seasonal drinks and nitro tea. NobiliTea also sells a wide range of loose-leaf teas, including chai, black tea, green tea, herbal tea, rooibos tea and oolong tea. 903-630-1637. www.nobilitea.us.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
WSMV

Immersive Van Gogh Experience opens in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville will have its turn to get into the life of Vincent Van Gogh as the Immersive Van Gogh Experience opens on Thursday. The Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville on Ridgefield Way has been transformed with lights and music allowing Van Gogh’s most famous art pieces to come to life all around you.
NASHVILLE, TN
WECT

No fooling, Britt’s Donuts to open April Fool’s Day

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The famous donut shop responsible for those long lines on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk is opening up for the season. Britt’s Donuts will serve its first deep fried delight at 4 p.m. Friday, April 1. Rain or shine, long lines are expected until closing time Friday night.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy