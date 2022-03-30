Women’s lacrosse trounced by Mt. Olive

Cassell Richardson had two goals in Newberry’s loss to Mt Olive. Paul Evans | Newberry College Athletics

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Newberry College Wolves women’s lacrosse team (8-2, 3-1 SAC) suffered their second setback of the season on the road in a 22-7 non-conference loss to Mount Olive on March 23.

Chloe Wood (Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada) got the Wolves on the board quickly after taking the opening draw control and finding the back of the net just over thirty seconds into the game. However, the Trojans settled in and scored seven-straight goals. The Wolves took advantage of a Mount Olive turnover as MacKenzie Watson sprinted down the field to score while down a player, but the Trojans answered back to take an 8-2 lead into the second quarter.

Mount Olive continued their attack in the second period, but Wood would not be denied as she took the draw control and sprinted to the offensive zone for her second of the day. Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) also found the back of the net off of a nice feed from Marissa Plumer (Chester, Md.). Heather Johnston (Merritt Island, Fla.) followed that up by converting on a free-position shot to cut into the Trojans’ lead toward the end of the half.

Watson and Richardson were each found the back of the net in the second half, but the Trojans held on to their momentum from the first half, handing the Wolves their second loss of the season.

Despite the loss, Wood, Watson and Richardson finished the day with two goals each, and Plumer was able to pick up a pair of assists. Robin Hall (Rockledge, Fla.) also had a solid outing defensively, causing three turnovers while securing a pair of ground balls. In goal, Nicole Harker (Naples, Fla.) was able to pick up eight saves on the day while securing three ground balls in just under 40 minutes of action between the posts.