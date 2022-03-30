ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Men’s lacrosse falls to St. Leo

By Courtesy of Newberry College
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rg1N_0euAvnf300
Sophomore Mac Ryan scored two goals and an assist in Newberry’s loss to Saint Leo University. Paul Evans | Newberry College Athletics

SAINT LEO, Fla. — The Newberry College men’s lacrosse team suffered their first loss in four games as they fell to the Saint Leo University Lions (SLU), 19-12, in a non-conference matchup, March 23.

With the loss, Newberry drops to 6-3 (3-1 SAC) overall.

Newberry looked to set the tone early, as sophomore leading goal-scorer Mac Ryan (Lake Villa, Ill) rifled a shot into the back of the net on an assist from sophomore Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.) to get the Wolves on the board. However, SLU responded with a goal to even the score at one. Sophomore Zach Thompson (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada) netted a goal midway through the first period to give Newberry the one-point advantage, but the Lions once again answered back with a score to even the margin. Junior Lucas Hoyt (Cottage Grove, Minn.) found a wide open Scott Reed at the end of the first quarter to head into the second with a 3-2 lead.

The second quarter kicked off with Westmoreland netting his first goal of the day to put the Wolves up by two. SLU continued to fight back though as they scored three-straight goals to get their first lead of the day at 5-4. However, Newberry answered back with a three-goal run to go up, 7-6 at the 6:53 mark in the second. SLU seemed to have a response for every Newberry scoring surge though, as they notched four-straight goals to head into the halftime break with a 10-7 advantage.

Just three minutes into the second half, Westmoreland scored on an extra-man opportunity to cut the Lion’s lead to two. Despite netting the quarter’s first goal, SLU outscored the Wolves, 3-1 in the third to head into the final period with the 13-8 advantage. Sophomore Connor Bates (Boiling Springs) looked to ignite a comeback bid as he opened the fourth quarter with a score, followed by Junior Curtis Bukta getting on the board to cut the deficit to five. Newberry went on to record two more goals but SLU continued to pour on the scoring effort to secure the 19-12 victory on their home field.

Despite the loss, Westmoreland led the Wolves with a six-point performance on four goals and two assists. Mac Ryan netted two goals and handed out a helper to end the night with a three-point performance.

On the defensive end, Newberry scooped 32 ground balls and caused eight turnovers.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer

2K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

279K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Under Investigation For Player Incident

The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
ALBANY, NY
Newberry Observer

Women’s lacrosse trounced by Mt. Olive

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Newberry College Wolves women’s lacrosse team (8-2, 3-1 SAC) suffered their second setback of the season on the road in a 22-7 non-conference loss to Mount Olive on March 23. Chloe Wood (Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada) got the Wolves on the board quickly...
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Newberry, SC
Saint Leo, FL
Sports
City
Saint Leo, FL
Newberry, SC
Sports
City
Boiling Springs, SC
Local
Florida College Sports
Newberry, SC
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Lacrosse#Getting On#Canada#Newberry College#Wolves
The Columbus Dispatch

Boys Tennis: Singles trio pacing young DeSales Stallions

As he is among three sophomores vying for time at the top of the DeSales boys tennis team’s lineup, Preston Thai anticipates plenty of back-and-forth between him and classmates Brendan Ballard and Brandon Heil throughout the next month and potentially the next two years. Thai is adamant that their challenge matches make him...
TENNIS
News4Jax.com

Turning the page: St. Johns CD baseball team not looking back

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s no looking back. No living in the past. No regrets on the near-miss of a state baseball championship. Not anymore. St. Johns Country Day, the No. 1 team in the News4JAX Super 6 baseball rankings, has turned the page. Players don’t talk about how...
SAINT JOHNS, FL
News4Jax.com

Chip by Robbie Higgins on final hole helps UNF win The Hayt golf tournament

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The Hayt golf tournament came down to one spectacular chip shot delivered by Robbie Higgins. Higgins chipped out of the rough to the right of the green, getting it to within a foot and tapping in for birdie to give the University of North Florida men’s golf team a one-stroke win over Charlotte in the annual Hayt at Sawgrass Country Club on Monday afternoon. The Ospreys and 49ers were tied through the first two rounds and just about needed a playoff to determine a champ.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 6 baseball: No budging St. Johns Country Day from top spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 baseball rankings will be published each Tuesday through the end of the regular season. Results are through March 28 games. 1. (1) St. Johns Country Day (9-1, Class 2A) Quality wins: Bolles, Episcopal, Houston County (Ga.), LaGrange (Ga.), Madison Central (Miss.), Oakleaf,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Newberry Observer

Athletic stadium Phase II breaks ground

NEWBERRY COLLEGE — Newberry College celebrated another new construction project on campus with a groundbreaking ceremony for Phase II of their athletic stadium. The new construction will reconfigure the visitors’ side of the stadium. In addition to general improvements, the space will house an 18,000 sq. ft. field house as well as locker rooms for football, lacrosse and field hockey. New coaches’ office space, classrooms, and reception spaces overlooking the field will also be built, and; of course, new spectator seating.
NEWBERRY, SC
The Ledger

Polk County high school results for baseball, softball, tennis

Highlights: Lake Wales jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning but Bartow rallied. Trailing, 8-7, in the sixth, Bartow scored two runs to come away with the win. Robby Putnam led Bartow by going 2 for 4 with three RBIS, and Grant Meredith went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. For Lake Wales, Mason Hixenbaugh and Gavin Dicks each went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Simon Scharff went 2 for 2 with a triple and an RBI, and Clayton Fletcher went 1 for 2 with two RBIs.
News4Jax.com

Florida, Florida State ready for baseball return to Jacksonville on Tuesday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a two-year absence, the Florida and Florida State baseball game in Jacksonville returns to the area on Tuesday night. It’s the first meeting in town between the teams since the 2019 season and a welcome return to 121 Financial Ballpark. The Gators (17-7) have won the final four games in Jacksonville against the Seminoles (16-7).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Ledger

Polk County college basketball players named to All-American, All-Tournament teams

A couple of area basketball players have made it to the All-American and the All-Tournament teams. The Southeastern Fire’s Riley Minix was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches NAIA All-American Team today. Minix was one of 12 recipients of the award thanks to averaging 22.7 points and 11.2 rebounds, which ranked him ninth in both categories in the NAIA. The forward racked up 22 double-doubles, while shooting 53% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc. Most importantly, the Sun Conference Player of the Year led his team to a national tournament appearance.
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy