Men’s lacrosse falls to St. Leo

Sophomore Mac Ryan scored two goals and an assist in Newberry’s loss to Saint Leo University. Paul Evans | Newberry College Athletics

SAINT LEO, Fla. — The Newberry College men’s lacrosse team suffered their first loss in four games as they fell to the Saint Leo University Lions (SLU), 19-12, in a non-conference matchup, March 23.

With the loss, Newberry drops to 6-3 (3-1 SAC) overall.

Newberry looked to set the tone early, as sophomore leading goal-scorer Mac Ryan (Lake Villa, Ill) rifled a shot into the back of the net on an assist from sophomore Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.) to get the Wolves on the board. However, SLU responded with a goal to even the score at one. Sophomore Zach Thompson (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada) netted a goal midway through the first period to give Newberry the one-point advantage, but the Lions once again answered back with a score to even the margin. Junior Lucas Hoyt (Cottage Grove, Minn.) found a wide open Scott Reed at the end of the first quarter to head into the second with a 3-2 lead.

The second quarter kicked off with Westmoreland netting his first goal of the day to put the Wolves up by two. SLU continued to fight back though as they scored three-straight goals to get their first lead of the day at 5-4. However, Newberry answered back with a three-goal run to go up, 7-6 at the 6:53 mark in the second. SLU seemed to have a response for every Newberry scoring surge though, as they notched four-straight goals to head into the halftime break with a 10-7 advantage.

Just three minutes into the second half, Westmoreland scored on an extra-man opportunity to cut the Lion’s lead to two. Despite netting the quarter’s first goal, SLU outscored the Wolves, 3-1 in the third to head into the final period with the 13-8 advantage. Sophomore Connor Bates (Boiling Springs) looked to ignite a comeback bid as he opened the fourth quarter with a score, followed by Junior Curtis Bukta getting on the board to cut the deficit to five. Newberry went on to record two more goals but SLU continued to pour on the scoring effort to secure the 19-12 victory on their home field.

Despite the loss, Westmoreland led the Wolves with a six-point performance on four goals and two assists. Mac Ryan netted two goals and handed out a helper to end the night with a three-point performance.

On the defensive end, Newberry scooped 32 ground balls and caused eight turnovers.