ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine, CO

The School Buzz: D20 HS performing first musical since pandemic

By Josh Helmuth
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35uLEV_0euAvk0s00

Pine Creek High School is making its big COVID comeback with a musical in less than two weeks.

The PCHS theater department is performing The Sound of Music next weekend April 7-9. It’s their first musical since before the pandemic.

Of course, they’ve been rehearsing for weeks on end and are incredibly excited to be performing again.

Carly Simpson is playing the role of Maria Rainer. She said, "as the first musical since spring of 2020, it has been challenging putting this show together. With the added tasks a musical brings, our cast has been working hard, either by the piano learning songs or on the stage learning dances. It's hard work and long hours on stage, but the hard work of our cast and crew have made this into something special. Our entire company at Creek Theatre is so excited to bring this heartwarming tale to the stage."

You can purchase tickets here .

Do you know a remarkable event, student or teacher? Email us! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com .

The post The School Buzz: D20 HS performing first musical since pandemic appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13

13K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
Shelbyville News

Comedian draws largest audience since pre-pandemic performance

David Finkel may not have been able to clearly see all the faces looking back at him while on stage of the Strand Theatre Saturday night, not with the new lighting system directed in his face. But Finkel was well aware that the Strand had a big crowd turn out...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Circleville Herald

Ogres are like Onions: Westfall HS to perform "Shrek the Musical"

WILLIAMSPORT — Westfall High School theater students are going green this weekend as they perform “Shrek the Musical.”. There are to be three shows: Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium; and a third show on Sunday, March 20 at 2:30 p.m.
WILLIAMSPORT, OH
The Register-Mail

Abingdon-Avon High School to perform musical 'Matilda'

ABINGDON — Since January, Abingdon-Avon students have worked to perfect their roles in the upcoming musical "Matilda." They step onto the stage at the Abingdon-Avon High School auditorium Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m. and once more Sunday, March 20 at 2 p.m. "'Matilda' is a the story of a...
ABINGDON, IL
Huron Daily Tribune

Big Rapids Skating Club performs 'High School Musical: The Ice Show'

BIG RAPIDS — The Big Rapids Figure Skating Club recently held its 45th Annual Ice Show at the Ferris State University Ice Arena. The group of 15 skaters, led by director Kim Young, had been practicing for weeks to perfect the figure skating routines set to the music of the 2006 motion picture High School Musical.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado Education
City
Pine, CO
Local
Colorado Health
NME

Watch the trailer for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)’

Olivia Rodrigo has shared the trailer for her upcoming live concert film, Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) – watch below. The film follows the writing of her 2021 debut album ‘Sour‘, and was initially announced back in February with a teaser clip. It is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on March 25.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Pandemic#Highschool#D20 Hs#Pine Creek High School#Covid
Closer Weekly

Teen Idol Jimmy McNichol Became a Dad of 3 After Finding Fame! Meet His Kids Kellee, Nash and Ellis

Jimmy McNichol rose to fame as a youngster, appearing in popular television commercials as early as 6 years old. He and his younger sister, Kristy McNichol, became teen idols after appearing in several drama series and films that allowed them to showcase their dynamic talents. Outside of Hollywood, Jimmy became a dad to three kids: Kellee Maize, Nash McNichol and Ellis McNichol. Keep scrolling to meet his children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

‘Summer Of Soul’ Oscar-Winning Filmmakers Say No Regrets Over Dynamic Distribution Model; Hope More Projects “Outside The Box” Get Greenlit

Click here to read the full article. There was a time during the pre-pandemic when zeitgeist documentaries like RBG and Won’t You Be My Neighbor were bright spots at the box office. However, because of arthouse audiences’ caution to return to moviegoing last summer, Searchlight Pictures, which scooped up Summer of Soul from Sundance 2021 for $12 million, opted to release the movie with an exclusive two-week theatrical window followed by a simultaneous release on Hulu. When asked backstage at the Oscars after Summer of Soul won the Documentary Feature Oscar if there would have been a better means of distribution of the film, director...
MOVIES
SFGate

Hallmark’s Mahogany Label Sets First Movie, ‘Unthinkably Good Things,’ Starring Karen Pittman (EXCLUSIVE)

The film, set to debut on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, sees a woman named Allison (Pittman) at a crossroads in her career and love life, in need of the love and support of her two friends Melina (Joyful Drake) and Reesa (Erica Ash). When they visit her in Tuscany, the reunion causes each woman to reexamine the state of her own life and relationships. While they have different personalities and perspectives, they know each other’s truths and help to make life-changing decisions. Jermaine Love and Lance Gross also star.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Daily Jeffersonian

What's the Buzz: Polka, light rock music and school's spring fling on tap for weekend

Pick any one of the events happening in and around the area to keep your week busy. Whatever you choose to do, I’ll be highlighting attractions, activities, and festivals right here, every week. From local music and shows to options for those of you who don’t mind traveling a bit, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to check all activities, as cancellations can occur. The events listed are for March 24 to April 2.  Friday ...
MUSIC
CBS News

What "The Godfather" means to Hollywood

"The Godfather" opened in theaters 50 years ago and quickly became a box office and critical success. Jeff Glor gets the backstory behind the film from the author of a thrilling book about the film.
MOVIES
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy