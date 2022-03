The video and TV ratings giant Nielsen has been sold to a consortium of private equity firms, led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. (an affiliate of Elliott Management) and Brookfield Business Partners, in an all-cash deal that values the company at $16 billion, inclusive of debt. Nielsen, led by CEO David Kenny, had rejected an $14 billion offer from the companies just a week ago, saying it “significantly undervalued” the company, but it accepted the higher bid on Tuesday. Tuesday’s bid was for $28 per share, well above the $25.40 per share in the prior offer.More from The Hollywood ReporterTV Ratings:...

