ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Father of three ‘scared’ of neighbour months before fatal attack, court told

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJO4h_0euAuOgN00

A father of three who was stabbed to death by his neighbour had spoken of his fears about what the man might do to him and his family just months before he was killed, a court has heard.

Matthew Boorman said he was “very scared” of what Can Arslan might do and did not “know what he’s capable of”.

Mr Boorman was fatally attacked by 52-year-old Arslan on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.

Arslan had subjected the 43-year-old victim and other local residents of the new-build development to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWbp0_0euAuOgN00
Mathew Boorman was returning home from work when Can Arslan attacked him (Boorman family/PA) (PA Media)

He is on trial at Bristol Crown Court accused of Mr Boorman’s murder, and Kate Brunner QC, prosecuting, read to the jury statements made as part of civil injunction proceedings launched by Tewkesbury Borough Council to stop Arslan’s anti-social behaviour.

Mr Boorman had made his statement on May 13 last year and he said he had lived next door to Arslan since 2013, with his neighbour calling him “Hitler” and “cocksucker”.

Mr Boorman detailed the contents of a 30-minute telephone conversation he had heard Arslan making the previous evening.

“I could hear Mr Arslan speaking in his garden in a raised voice and could make out he was making reference to being arrested last Tuesday,” Mr Boorman said.

“I believe Mr Arslan was on the phone to someone – or pretending to be – and immediately caused me to be frustrated as this is what Mr Arslan has been doing for the last two years, and also why he’s currently on police bail conditions not to have any direct or indirect contact with my household.

“I remember certain things which were said on these phone calls. Mr Arslan was speaking in such a loud voice that I could clearly hear what he was saying.

“Some of the comments are: i) he likes being arrested, ii) he is unhinged, iii) he misses prison food, iv) God forgives but I will not forget.

“He referred to an incident in 2009 when he assaulted someone after a road rage incident and put them in intensive care. If he would have killed that guy he would be out by now.

“He talks about hoping he would go to prison and would get out early because he is unhinged.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGadD_0euAuOgN00
Forensic tents at the scene of the killing (Rod Minchin/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Boorman said Arslan also referred to “Hitler”, which he assumed was a reference to him.

“Due to ongoing issues, hearing this from Mr Arslan caused me to feel very intimidated and concerned for the safety of myself and my family,” Mr Boorman said.

“He was in his back garden whilst on the phone saying these things.

“I believe he was well aware I may be hearing his conversations and the aim of doing this was to cause myself to feel alarmed and distressed, as well as to continually harass my family.

“I am very alarmed he made references in his conversations about missing prison and wanting to be arrested.

“I genuinely fear his conversation was meant to be overheard by us, to let us know that he isn’t scared of the police, is willing to go to prison, and when he is released he won’t forget about the incident.

“I also believe he’s trying to intimidate us into not making complaints to police. I am very scared of what Mr Arslan can do.

“He makes reference to being ex-special forces and has made threats previously of rape. This week he has taken images of my daughters’ bedrooms.

“I don’t know what he’s capable of and this causes myself and my wife to be continually anxious regarding the nature of Mr Arslan.”

Mr Boorman, who worked for engineering firm GE Aviation, had just returned from work when Arslan stabbed him.

His wife, Sarah, witnessed the entire attack and tried to pull Arslan off her husband, suffering a deep wound to her thigh as a result.

After the killing, Arslan forced his way into the home of Peter Marsden and stabbed him eight times, although Mr Marsden eventually managed to wrestle him out of the property.

The Boormans and people living nearby had suffered years of abuse from Arslan.

Arslan, who is Turkish, made counter-allegations, accusing the Boormans of racially abusing him.

The day before the attack, a police officer had telephoned Arslan about the complaint he had made.

Arslan informed the officer he would sort his neighbour out himself, adding he would “murder him”, the jury heard.

Arslan has admitted the attempted murder of Mr Marsden, causing grievous bodily harm to Mrs Boorman, and a charge of affray, but denies murder, claiming he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

126K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Related
newschain

Sophie Lancaster killer to be freed from jail

One of the killers of Sophie Lancaster, who was attacked in a park along with her boyfriend because they were dressed as Goths, is set to be freed from jail. The Parole Board decided Ryan Herbert can be released on licence, 15 years after he took part in the attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
BBC

Formby stabbing: Second man charged over attack on boy

A second man has been charged after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed near a church. The boy was attacked on School Lane, near Our Lady of Compassion Church, in Formby, Merseyside, on 8 March. He was taken to hospital and has now been discharged. An 18-year-old man, of Kirkby, has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Mum said she'd miss punishing dead son, court told

The mother of Logan Mwangi said she would miss punishing him after the five-year-old was found dead in a river, a court heard. Daniel O'Brien took flowers to Angharad Williamson and partner John Cole the day after Logan was found. Angharad Williamson, 30, her partner John Cole, 40, and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Murder#Bristol Crown Court
The Independent

Mother of girl, 12, who shot cousin then herself on Instagram Live denies police claim it was a murder-suicide

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague who vanished on night out in 2016 was a 'heavy sleeper' when drunk and had slept inside a bin before, inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, had previously slept inside a bin and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, an inquest heard. Police investigating Mr McKeague's disappearance previously ruled out the theory that a taxi driver had been involved after an anonymous caller suggested the airman had been sick in the back of a cab.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman abducted at birth pleads for kidnapper’s freedom: ‘I need my mother home’

A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nusayba Umar: Dog breeder guilty of murdering toddler after meeting mother on dating site

An unlicensed dog breeder who shook a 16-month-old baby girl to death just five weeks after meeting her mother on a dating website is facing a life sentence.Kamran Haider, 39, attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.The girl’s mother, Asiyah Amazir, called 999 and wrongly claimed her daughter had fallen ill on a bus, the Old Bailey heard. Nusayba, who weighed just 17lb, was rushed to hospital but died four days later.Haider had a history of violence, attacking a former girlfriend and abusing her children to “teach them a lesson”.On Monday, a jury found him guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man accused of killing cancer survivor wife after she filed for divorce over his affair while she did chemotherapy

An Indiana farmer has been charged with the murder of his wife who had just finished her chemotherapy after surviving breast cancer.Elizabeth ‘Nikki’ Wilhoite, 41, was hit with a “gallon-size cement flower pot” in her face allegedly by her husband Andrew Wilhoite, after she sought a divorce over his affair, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.“This lady just finished her last round of chemo today … very proud of you,” Mr Andrew, 39, said in a Facebook post sharing her smiling picture on 18 March.On 26 March, her body was found “partially submerged in approximately three feet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Northampton teacher in court after body found buried in garden

A teacher has appeared in crown court charged with murder after a man's body was found buried in a garden. Fiona Beal, 48, is accused of killing Nicholas Billingham between 30 October and 10 November last year. Mr Billingham's body was found behind a house in Moore Street, in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen killer 'claimed to have stabbed before'

A 15-year-old boy who killed a teenager in a gang attack claimed he had stabbed people before, jurors have heard. Jack Woodley, 18, was punched, kicked and stamped on by 10 youths before the teenager stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. The defendant admits manslaughter but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Children in critical condition after dog attacks

Separate dog attacks in the West Midlands have left two children in a critical condition in hospital. A two-year-old boy was seriously hurt at a property in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday. It followed Saturday's attack on an eight-year-old boy in Cannock, Staffordshire. The maulings come just weeks after separate and...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Danny Hodgson: Teenager jailed in Australia for attack

A 17-year-old Australian boy has been jailed over an unprovoked one-punch attack on a Cumbrian footballer in Perth. The assault in September left Danny Hodgson, originally from Cleator Moor, in a coma and unable to walk. It emerged in court the offender had a violent past and was subject to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy