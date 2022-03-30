ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage Lake Lift Bridge closures set for next week

Cover picture for the articleHOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will continue work that requires closures of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock next week. Multiple test lifts...

