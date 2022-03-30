KMAland Girls Golf (3/29): CAM's Snyder shoots a 57 in Avoca

Cole Rueck posted a 1-under-par 71 and three teammates recorded personal-best scores Monday to help Corvallis High win the opening match of Mid-Willamette Conference boys golf play at Cross Creek Golf Course near Dallas. The Spartans shot a 327 in the 18-hole tournament, 34 better than runner-up Lebanon (361). Crescent...
The Hubbard girls basketball program is advertising for a new coach. The former coach and all other winter coaches were non-renewed at Monday's school board meeting. That practice is done yearly for all sports. The school then listed an opening for its Girls Basketball Coaching job on its website today....
Last season, Neshannnock celebrated a first WPIAL girls basketball championship after beating Serra Catholic in the Class 2A finals. But it wasn’t that win that sparked the young Lancers in 2022. Neshannock reached the PIAA Class 2A finals a year ago and lost 54-43 to Mount Carmel. It was...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A State Champion, a Coaches Athlete of the Year and a Gatorade Player of the Year and all three were finalists for Mr. Basketball, that’s a pretty good start when putting together the Class-B Boys All-State Basketball team. Beulah’s Trey Brandt is our local athlete...
YORK – In two unanimous votes the board of education added wrestling for girls and bowling to the list of activities offered at York High School. Both additions were made Monday night after presentations by YHS activities director Tyler Herman. Herman told the board 111 teams were registered last...
HATBORO, Pa. — A year ago the Pennsbury High softball team lost only four games and one of them was against Hatboro-Horsham and its ace pitcher Kendal Leitner. As they say, that was then and this is now. Opening its season in style, Pennsbury pounded Hatboro-Horsham, 19-0, Tuesday in...
Meyersdale won its third straight WestPAC softball championship and repeated as District 5 Class 1A champs last season. The Red Raiders advanced to the state quarterfinals before dropping a 1-0 setback to Halifax.
The Red Raiders will be challenged this season by a number of teams looking to dethrone the champs. Many teams across Somerset County return important pieces needed to compete in the postseason.
As it turns out, three twos equal one. It’s not some new mathematical discovery. It’s the results from the Giant Center in Hershey as three top-ranked and three No. 2-ranked teams ended up winning state gold in the PIAA girls basketball championships last weekend. The lone WPIAL girls...
Week three of the prep soccer season for the girls is a slower one. Several teams are on Spring Break and do not play a match or are limited to one match. A couple of schools will play an out-of-state opponent. This is the girls’ schedule for Week 3. Schedules...
CHAMBERSBURG — Mifflin County High School’s track and field teams had a good performance at the Tim Cook Invitational in Chambersburg on Saturday, led by Josiah Sechler, who won two events for the Huskies boys. Sechler set a school record in the javelin with a toss of 181...
Just two weeks after reaching the finals at the PIAA Wrestling Championships, Northern Lebanon’s Aaron Seidel and Central Dauphin’s Ryan Garvick were right back in the hunt for titles at the NHSCA High School national tournament in Virginia Beach. The event is a grade-level competition for freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors, and it also has classes for girls and middle-schoolers.
It will be another hit-or-miss day weather-wise for WPIAL baseball and softball Tuesday. No precipitation is expected and we might even see some sun, but put the long johns on if you are playing or watching as temps will be in the 40s. There are a total of 43 baseball...
