ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Searching for happiness?

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 6 hours ago

Thursday, March 31 at 6-8 p.m. — RUTLAND — A new nonprofit in the region is hitting the ground running with its cornerstone social connection event, Gather Together, Thursday, March 31, 6-8 p.m., free at Taso’s Event Space at 28 Center St. in downtown Rutland.

Social Tinkering began work in January 2020, just before we were sent into quarantine. That might have stopped some people from starting a social club, but that didn’t stop Jeanette Langston, their founder and director. She rolled up her sleeves and published a website anyway, writing on topics around social isolation and belonging throughout the pandemic and starting the first annual Light Up Rutland holiday lights competition. The topic of social isolation is very familiar to us all now, but before that Langston had a hard time explaining what it is she wants to do for people. Langston said, “It is one good thing that came of the pandemic for Social Tinkering – the ability the explain social isolation and belonging in a way that’s easy to understand.”

Langston says that social isolation was a problem long before the pandemic hit us, causing problems in our society for probably hundreds of years, if not longer. Cigna, a global health services company, produced the U.S. Loneliness Index report in 2018. They found that “Nearly half of Americans report sometimes or always feeling alone (46%) or left out (47%).” And that “Only around half of Americans (53%) have meaningful in-person social interactions, such as having an extended conversation with a friend or spending quality time with family, on a daily basis.” ( newsroom.cigna.com/loneliness-in-america ) Happiness, belonging, and social isolation have been studied all over the world and 2022 marks the 10th year anniversary of the World Happiness Report, revealing “a bright light in dark times.” ( worldhappiness.report )

Langston started this work because of her own experience with loneliness and isolation. She wants to help break down the barriers that prevent us all from prioritizing healthy social connection. She follows the social science research, and believes meaningful connections build belonging, the feeling that really makes us truly happy people. The research shows that healthier and happier people make for successful communities.

Gather Together is just one of many opportunities that Social Tinkering plans to offer the greater Rutland region. It is a way for people to simply get together in one place, meet other people, connect with friends, and grow social connection and belonging. It is a way to help each other build thriving communities.

Social Tinkering will be hosting Gather Together every month. It is a free event and everyone and all ages are welcome from all around Rutland County. They also facilitate an LGBTQ+ collaborative called Rutland Plus, and will be hosting monthly socials for this group starting in May. To learn more about their work, visit their website at socialtinkering.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram @socialtinkering.

The post Searching for happiness? appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Mountain Times
Mountain Times

350

Followers

516

Posts

30K+

Views

Related
Stacy Wynn

Multitudes of Couples Settling For Unhappy Relationships

Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, makeup, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
psychologytoday.com

The Deceptive Reasoning that Decreases Our Happiness

Social media makes us more cognitively informed yet emotionally disconnected. Social media increases our fear of missing out, which ironically results in our missing out. “Fear of Missing Out (FOMO)” has often been cited as a reason to spend every waking moment checking email, Facebook, Twitter and other online updates. Yet what are we actually missing out on when we spend so much of our precious lives online?
MENTAL HEALTH
Mountain Times

Old expressions are “a thing of the past?”

By Mary Ellen Shaw I was listening to “The John Tesh Radio Show” recently and one of his topics was phrases that were used “back in the day.” When I heard some of them I realized that I still use […] Read More The post Old expressions are “a thing of the past?” appeared first on The Mountain Times.
DENISE AUSTIN
Mountain Times

A young professional’s perspective on her ‘new normal’

By Brooke Rubright I am sure that by now you are sick and tired of hearing about how the pandemic has affected everyone’s lives. Surely, your life has changed, too. Personally, the horrific virus struck mid-way through my junior year […] Read More The post A young professional’s perspective on her ‘new normal’ appeared first on The Mountain Times.
CASTLETON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Society
City
Rutland, VT
County
Rutland County, VT
Rutland, VT
Society
Rutland County, VT
Society
Science Focus

Want to be happy? Stop trying to be

All of us are striving to be happy. We put considerable time and effort into doing so yet we often get caught up in bad habits and cycles of misery. We might even sometimes wonder whether happiness is a worthy pursuit at all. In my book, Happiness By Design, I...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Couples Who Share This One Thing Stay Happier Together

The other day when I (Suzie) woke up on a dreary weekday morning, the first thing that crossed my mind was the many, many problems in the world right now. Numerous negative thoughts flooded my brain. Not to mention my seemingly endless to-do list, which made me want to take immediate refuge underneath the warm covers.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
StaceyNHerrera

Narcissists often use triangulation in romantic relationships

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was in my mid-twenties, I had a brief relationship with a guy who lied all the time. Although the relationship lasted for less than four months, he came in and out of my life for years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Isolation#Social Science#U S#Social Tinkering#Light Up Rutland#Cigna#U S Loneliness#Americans
Psych Centra

Spotting Narcissistic Love Bombing: What It Is — and Isn’t

Being showered with affection might sound like a dream come true — until you realize it may be love bombing, a common tactic used by people with narcissism. It’s natural to want your partner to demonstrate their affection. Small reminders that you’re appreciated and cared for can brighten the darkest days.
MENTAL HEALTH
Stacy Wynn

Healing From Codependency And Narcissistic Abuse

For as long as I can remember, I yearned to be loved by someone. I felt very alone in my life. You could say I had a very strong “Prince Charming” complex. I believed that someone was going to show up and complete me. I was a hopeless romantic, clinging to the idea that we are all “half of a whole” until we meet our soulmate.
The Independent

9 signs the person you’re dating is right for you, according to experts

Relationships are hard work. Once you’ve moved past the initial period of infatuation – often referred to as “the honeymoon phase” – reality sinks in, and you start to get a deeper sense of who someone is and whether or not they might be right for you.But the signs can be difficult to identify, particularly if you’ve never been a long-term relationship before. How much should you be willing to sacrifice for the other person? Does it matter if your interests don’t align? And what about if you argue quite a lot?The Independent spoke to relationship experts to identify...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
StaceyNHerrera

Dating someone with avoidant attachment proves challenging

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was in my late twenties, I fell hard for a guy who, like myself, was newly divorced. He was handsome and hardworking, and he was also a great listener. But I noticed that he didn’t talk much about himself or his life. Most people share personal stories in conversation, but he seldom did.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
WTOP

How to overcome social anxiety

If you’ve ever felt awkward or uncomfortable in a social setting, you’re certainly not alone. It’s common to feel a little out of place when joining a new group or social scene. But if that discomfort becomes a hindrance to branching out and connecting with new people...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Why Men Struggle with Their Emotions

So many adult men find it difficult to know what they're feeling. There's a term for this: normative male alexithymia. Boys are born with simliar emotional capacity as girls; emotional fluency is discouraged as they grow older. Men can re-learn and reclaim their feelings through self-confrontation and a trusted partner.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The 3 Worst Mistakes Men Make in Divorce

Men and women view divorce differently. Men often make these same three mistakes without regard for the ramifications on others. All three behaviors can be corrected if the man is open to making changes. It’s never fair to make broad generalizations about any group of people, but, in my work...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Refinery29

Why I’m Prioritizing My Black Queer Friendships Through Therapy

“Prioritize your close friendships!” I’m sure you’ve heard this sentiment before because some version of it goes viral every other week on social media. However, beyond the fleeting viral moments and the neat Instagram infographics we share, it’s important to unpack how we are collectively building networks of community that are primarily focused on sustaining, strengthening and centering our friendships. Just like in romantic partnerships, we have to move with intention and care when it comes to platonic friendships. One of the ways we can meaningfully invest in our friendships is through therapy.
SOCIETY
The Atlantic

Choose Enjoyment Over Pleasure

“How to Build a Life” is a weekly column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. Click here to listen to his podcast series on all things happiness, How to Build a Happy Life. In Greek mythology, Eros and Psyche gave birth to a daughter named Hedone....
NETFLIX
psychologytoday.com

Why Do People Stay in an Unhappy Marriage?

Unhappy partners often find themselves deciding whether financial security or a romantic relationship matters more. Children's mental health fares better when parents work together, regardless of whether the parents are married or divorced. Women in particular are at a financial disadvantage if they get divorced. “I just don’t know if...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Stacy Wynn

Stonewalling Destroys Healthy Relationships

It was a completely foreign term to me until a few years ago when I went through an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.
StaceyNHerrera

Alcoholism and codependency are often connected in relationships

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. For a good portion of my childhood, my family and I lived in a small apartment complex. There were 12 units total, six on each side, and my family was close to many of the longtime tenants.
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
350
Followers
516
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy