Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray has declared for the 2022 NBA and plans to forgo his remaining years of college eligibility. The Big Ten sophomore is a consensus All-American and a projected top-five pick in this year’s NBA Draft. His last college basketball game will be a first-round loss to the Richmond Spiders in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Murray skyrocketed up NBA Draft boards this year after it was clear he had made a serious jump in his level of play on the court this year. Where he gets drafted will depend on the NBA Draft Lottery later this year.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO