Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis named best city for urban gardening

By Shepard Price
 3 hours ago
A pair of hands works in a garden.  (Emily Suzanne McDonald/Getty Images/Tetra images RF)

St. Louis is the best city for urban gardening, or growing food in the limited square footage of a big city, according to a report from landscaping company Lawnstarter .

Cities were examined for easy access to gardening spaces and supplies, an ideal climate and a local gardening community. Urban gardening requires a shovel, seeds and some creativity, Lawnstarter wrote, with the "global movement" about growing food and cultivating community.

"We are seeing a massive boomerang effect in the horticulture field because people are ready to get out and get going on projects that have been postponed," Austin Little, a horticulture extension educator at the University of Illinois, said in a statement. "I think there is a ton of new interest in home gardening not only because people want to grow their own food, but they want to spend more time in their home landscapes.

"I expect it to be a growing trend for years to come, which is really a great thing for gardeners and for the landscapes in our cities and neighborhoods," Little continued.

Urban gardening can take place in a variety of settings, including empty parking lots converted into communal veggie plots, rooftop container gardens and vertical plant walls. St. Louis was found to have the most community gardens per 100,000 residents.

St. Louis ranked first overall in gardening space, No. 15 in supplies and No. 20 in community. However, the climate was found to be among the worst of included cities, ranking No. 146. However, St. Louis's overall score of 47.48 beats second-place Cincinnati by more than four points.

Most of the cities included within the top 50 were in the southeastern United States. Illinois cities among those ranked include Naperville at No. 82, Rockford at No. 92, Aurora at No. 98, Joliet at No. 181 and Chicago at No. 191.

To create the ranking, overall scores were averaged across weighted metrics being scored out of 100. The heaviest-weighted metrics included average yard square footage and community gardens per 100,000 residents. Regional garden clubs per 100,000 residents and nurseries and gardening-supply stores per square mile were also included in the metrics.

Urban gardening is one of the best ways to live sustainably, Lawnstarter wrote, with fewer or no pesticides and no packaging as well as no shipping, urban gardening can also produce fresher produce, especially as interest in gardening remains strong after the pandemic.

The Edwardsville Intelligencer
