ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Stepfather hit Logan Mwangi the day before he died, jury hears

By Steven Morris
The Guardian
The Guardian
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bn7pR_0euAs0nS00
Police tape at a property in Sarn, south Wales, near to where five-year-old Logan Mwangi was found dead last July. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA

The stepfather of five-year-old Logan Mwangi has told a jury that he and the boy’s mother struck him the day before he died and described carrying his body to the riverbank where he was found – but insisted they did not kill the child.

John Cole, who is on trial alongside Logan’s mother, Angharad Williamson, and a 14-year-old boy, told Cardiff crown court he was woken on the night of the death by his partner screaming that her son was dead. Cole said Williamson told him it had been a “freak accident” but he said he did not ask for more details.

The defendant said he gave Logan CPR but then, rather than phoning for the emergency services, he and Williamson crammed the boy’s body into a bag and he took it to the riverbank.

Cole, 40, Williamson, 30, and the teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, deny murdering Logan, whose body was found in the river near his home in the village of Sarn in south Wales on 31 July last year, having suffered more than 50 injuries.

The prosecution alleges all three were involved in murdering Logan before concocting a coverup that included dumping his body in the river and phoning the police to falsely report him missing.

At the start of the defence case, Cole said that on the night of the boy’s death Williamson had been sitting with Logan in his room trying to calm him down because Logan had been “kicking off”.

The defendant said he woke up at 2am on 31 July to the sound of Williamson screaming that Logan was dead. He said he went into the room and she told him she had just heard Logan take his last breath.

“I tried to do CPR,” he said. “There was no response. Angharad said: ‘Please stop. He’s dead’.” Cole said he did not know how Logan had died. “It just didn’t make sense at all.”

He said he and Williamson put a Spider-Man top on Logan, who was bare-chested, and then placed his body in a Nike bag. Asked why they had not called for help, Cole replied: “Shock, panic … I wasn’t thinking completely clearly. We put the top on him, put him in the Nike bag and I took him out the property. I believe Angharad said: ‘Just get him out of here.’

“I just ended up walking. I ended up putting Logan down by the riverbank. I didn’t put him in the river.” He said he then heard a noise and turned and saw the 14-year-old boy there.

The defendant said he returned to Williamson with the 14-year-old and she asked him to get rid of a dinosaur-patterned pyjama top of Logan’s. He claimed he and the teenager went to some bushes and he threw it away.

He told the jury that he used to get Logan to do press-ups to “burn off energy” and admitted that he and Williamson lied to social services about how the boy came by a burn on his neck. Cole said Logan had been running around boisterously and Williamson placed a hot coffee spoon on his neck. They had told the authorities Logan had burned himself accidentally.

In the days before he died, Logan had been isolating because he had Covid, Cole said, which put pressure on the couple. “Me and Angharad were both struggling.”

The defendant said on the day before Logan’s body was found he smacked him on the hand and clipped him round the back of the head. He claimed Williamson had caught him on the cheek as she tried to clip him. Cole claimed Williamson had also shaken Logan when he claimed to have seen her kissing his natural father.

Cole insisted he had not caused the child’s death. He also denied once grabbing Williamson by the throat and telling her he used to be in the SAS and so knew how to vanish without trace.

The trial continues.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Mum said she'd miss punishing dead son, court told

The mother of Logan Mwangi said she would miss punishing him after the five-year-old was found dead in a river, a court heard. Daniel O'Brien took flowers to Angharad Williamson and partner John Cole the day after Logan was found. Angharad Williamson, 30, her partner John Cole, 40, and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiff
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Murder-accused, 14, was 'a monster'

A teenager accused of murdering a five-year-old boy has been described as "a monster" and spoke of killing people, a court has heard. The body of Logan Mwangi was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, last July with 56 injuries. The court heard the boy said he wanted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy found in river made to face wall ‘for 30 minutes’ as punishment, court told

A five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river was made by his parents to stand facing a wall “for 30 minutes at a time” as punishment, a court has been told.Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, South Wales, on July 31 2021.He had suffered such catastrophic injuries that one pathologist described them as “so extreme you would expect to find them as a result of a fall from a great height or a high-velocity road traffic accident”.Logan’s mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, his stepfather John Cole, 40, and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Rapist who filmed himself attacking crying victim jailed

A rapist who filmed himself attacking one of his victims as she wept has been jailed for six years and three months. Peter Renton, 39, preyed on two women, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between April 2019 and June 2021. The attacks took place at addresses in Aberdeen,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Parents of murdered 4-year-old speak out after ‘freckle-faced’ killer Eric Smith released

The parents of Derrick Robie, who was murdered in 1993 at the age of four, have spoken out following the release of their son’s killer from prison after 28 years.In an interview with CBS News’ 48 Hours, scheduled to air on 26 March, Doreen and Dale Robie recalled their painful journey in the three decades since their son’s murder in the village of Savona, New York.The little boy was killed by Eric Smith, then 13 years old, who was dubbed the “freckle-faced killer” in the media at the time.A parole board decided in November to release Smith. Fearing he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen attacked by gang after refusing fight

An 18-year-old man was killed by a gang who attacked him from behind after he refused to fight, a court has heard. Jack Woodley was punched, kicked and stamped on by 10 youths before a 15-year-old boy stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. A girl with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague who vanished on night out in 2016 was a 'heavy sleeper' when drunk and had slept inside a bin before, inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, had previously slept inside a bin and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, an inquest heard. Police investigating Mr McKeague's disappearance previously ruled out the theory that a taxi driver had been involved after an anonymous caller suggested the airman had been sick in the back of a cab.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Boy, five, could have survived for hours

A five-year-old boy may have survived for "up to several hours" after receiving severe injuries to his abdomen, a court has heard. The body of Logan Mwangi was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend county, last July with 56 injuries. These included a liver tear and part of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

218K+
Followers
60K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy