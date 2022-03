An Brooklyn, NY-based esthetician weighs in. Get glowing and going this summer by achieving a natural, dewy look thanks to the new addition to your skincare routine – a facial steamer. Facial steaming may be something that you see on TikTok or from your fave beauty influencers on YouTube and Instagram, but know that it’s more than just a trend. You can feel all types of luxurious with at-home spa vibes by facial steaming to cleanse your pores, increasing blood circulation, and getting that soothing, hydrating feeling in your skin that it craves during the warmer months.

