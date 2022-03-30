New scam involving fake red light camera tickets fooling Floridians

A new scam targeting Florida drivers involves fake red light tickets and threats of a suspended license.

The fake tickets are either mailed or dropped off in the mailboxes of unsuspecting Floridians with bold letters that say “Final Notice,” with threats of a suspended license.

By all appearances, the fraudulent tickets look like a standard $178 red light camera ticket.

Krizia Torres received a fake ticket in the mail, but realized the ticket contained several errors.

For one, the date listed for the supposed traffic violation was February 30th, but there were only 28 days in February this year.

The ticket also contained a Fort Lauderdale logo for a traffic violation that happened in Lauderhill.

Torres contacted several police departments trying to locate the origin of the ticket, but there was no record of her violation.

Realizing something was suspicious, Torres contacted the authorities.

Lauderhill police say it appears the scammers are taking photos of peoples cars and license plates outside of their homes and editing them.

The website listed on the citation appears to be inactive, but a screenshot from March 14th shows a payment center and payment options.

Police are investigating if the fraudulent tickets were mailed or dropped off individually in mail boxes.

If the scammers used the U.S. Postal Service, authorities can launch a larger investigation.