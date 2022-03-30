ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderhill, FL

New scam involving fake red light camera tickets fooling Floridians

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GrtBc_0euAqgWB00

A new scam targeting Florida drivers involves fake red light tickets and threats of a suspended license.

The fake tickets are either mailed or dropped off in the mailboxes of unsuspecting Floridians with bold letters that say “Final Notice,” with threats of a suspended license.

By all appearances, the fraudulent tickets look like a standard $178 red light camera ticket.

Krizia Torres received a fake ticket in the mail, but realized the ticket contained several errors.

For one, the date listed for the supposed traffic violation was February 30th, but there were only 28 days in February this year.

The ticket also contained a Fort Lauderdale logo for a traffic violation that happened in Lauderhill.

Torres contacted several police departments trying to locate the origin of the ticket, but there was no record of her violation.

Realizing something was suspicious, Torres contacted the authorities.

Lauderhill police say it appears the scammers are taking photos of peoples cars and license plates outside of their homes and editing them.

The website listed on the citation appears to be inactive, but a screenshot from March 14th shows a payment center and payment options.

Police are investigating if the fraudulent tickets were mailed or dropped off individually in mail boxes.

If the scammers used the U.S. Postal Service, authorities can launch a larger investigation.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA

13K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
9NEWS

Authorities warn of scam involving fake barcodes on gift cards

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) warned Tuesday of a recent scam involving gift cards. A scammer will print out their own barcodes and place them over the real barcode on gift cards at local retailers. When the card is activated, the money gets added to the scammer's card instead of the card that's being purchased, ACSO said.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
KENS 5

Verify: If you don't stop at a red light with a red light camera before turning right, you will get a ticket

SAN ANTONIO — New red light cameras have been prohibited across Texas since May of 2019. But the law still lets local authorities operate their red light cameras if they already had a contract with a third-party operator until that contract expires. That means red light cameras are still flashing in both Leon Valley and Balcones Heights. If you drive straight through a red light with one of those cameras you'll likely see the flash and know you just got caught.
BALCONES HEIGHTS, TX
WCTV

State Attorney General warns Floridians of new “hero” scam

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a consumer alert to warn state residents of a new scam exploiting the heroic actions of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. On March 6, 2022, Patrol Master Trooper Toni Schuck saved several individuals when a drunk driver sped 70 miles an...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Florida State
City
Lauderhill, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lauderhill, FL
Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Florida woman who killed lottery winner backs keeping names secret

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A bill awaiting the governor’s signature that would temporarily keep secret the names of lottery winners in Florida has at least one unexpected supporter: the woman in prison for murdering the winner of a $30 million lottery payout. Dorice Donegan “Dee Dee” Moore says publicly...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Light Camera#Floridians#Us Postal Service#The U S Postal Service
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Another Realtor Charged With DUI In Boca Raton

State Took Action On Kristina Bradshaw’s License In 2021. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Kristina Bradshaw is the latest holder of a real estate license to be charged with DUI in Boca Raton this week. Bradshaw, whose real estate license is actually listed as […] The article OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Another Realtor Charged With DUI In Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
Joe Duncan

Florida City Officially Ranked the Most Dangerous City in Florida

Florida cities have seen an astonishing rise in violent crime lately. Florida City is the most dangerous city in Florida in 2022. When we think of crime taking place in Florida cities, a few of the big names usually come to mind first. Tampa, Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville all roll off the tongue naturally when we're asked to guess the most dangerous city in Florida.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
AOL Corp

Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy