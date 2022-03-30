M23 rebel group denies attack on UN helicopter in east Congo

The United Nations Security Council met on Tuesday to discuss South Sudan and Yemen. Watch the report in the player above. The United States, alongside other nations, spoke at the meeting in an effort to support South Sudan in their quest for peace. “The United States also supports this resolution because, it calls for UNMISS [the United Nations Mission in South Sudan] to strengthen its sexual and gender-based violence prevention activities, responding to the horrific sexual violence in South Sudan. It also authorizes UNMISS to provide electoral assistance, at the request of the Government of South Sudan, pending its meeting of electoral benchmarks outlined in the Revitalized Agreement,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday.

