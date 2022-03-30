ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M23 rebel group denies attack on UN helicopter in east Congo

By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO, CARLEY PETESCH, Associated Press
 3 hours ago

BENI, Congo (AP) — Congo’s M23 rebel group denies it shot down a United Nations helicopter that crashed in eastern Congo, killing all eight people onboard. Rebel spokesman Will Ngoma on Wednesday accused Congo’s army of firing on the helicopter. Congo’s military had earlier blamed the M23 for the crash of...

