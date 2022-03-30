ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otter Tail County, MN

Court of Appeals Reverses Otter Tail County Court’s Pre-Trial Order

By marshall
kmrskkok.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday reversed a pre-trial order given by Otter Tail County District Court in a case against Peggy Lynn Nelson. The State of Minnesota charged...

kmrskkok.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Why All Nine Justices Overturned a Ludicrously Cruel Prison Sentence

Wooden v. United States is almost enough to restore one’s faith in the Supreme Court’s ability to act like a real court. In the opinion, which the court handed down Monday morning, all nine justices ruled in favor of a criminal defendant without a whiff of partisanship or motivated reasoning. They rejected a harsh and ludicrous interpretation of federal statute that would have transformed short prison terms into potential lifetime sentences. And they engaged in an important, cross-ideological debate about draconian yet ambiguous penal laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Otter Tail County, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Otter Tail County, MN
Government
Vox

A new Supreme Court case allows the justices to fix one of their worst anti-worker decisions

Laws mean nothing if they cannot be enforced against people who violate them, which is why there is an entire branch of government — the judiciary — whose job is supposed to be applying the law to individual cases. But at least when it comes to employment law, the Supreme Court has spent the last two decades permitting most employers to immunize themselves from lawsuits through a practice known as “forced arbitration.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Why Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings Serve Useful Purposes

On Monday, the Senate will begin holding confirmation hearings for President Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Modern confirmation hearings have many flaws, and there is no shortage of critics decrying recent hearings as useless, ridiculous, a "circus," or even "verging on the absurd." Many of the criticisms are valid. For example, it's true that many of the questions and statements made by the senators are grandstanding, rather than serious examinations of the nominee's views and qualifications.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Jury Instructions#Invision Eye Care#The District Court#The Appeals Court
bloomberglaw.com

Justices Side With Defense in Gun-Sentencing Law Dispute (2)

Successive storage-unit burglaries in one night just one ‘occasion’. The Supreme Court curbed mandatory-minimum sentences in federal gun cases, siding with the defense in a dispute over what it means to commit crimes on different “occasions.”. Successive burglaries in a single criminal episode count as just one prior...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Laredo Morning Times

Supreme Court says official's First Amendment rights not violated by censure

WASHINGTON - The proper response for elected officials censured by their colleagues for their public criticism is not to sue but to keep criticizing, the Supreme Court decided Thursday. The court unanimously threw out a lawsuit by a member of a community college board in Texas who said the formal...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Axios

Appeals court halts ruling blocking Biden admin climate risk measure

A federal appeals court on Wednesday lifted a ban that blocked a Biden administration policy of calculating climate change costs in government decisions. Why it matters: The court's stay in a lawsuit brought by several Republican-led states means that, for now, federal officials can factor in the economic cost of climate change in projects and rulemakings — which could help the Biden administration reach its goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by up to 52% by 2030, compared with 2005 levels.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KESQ News Channel 3

Court of Appeals reverses judge’s decision to drop charges against developer in ex-Palm Springs mayor bribery case

The California 4th District Court of Appeals has reversed a judge's decision to drop the charges against one of the developers indicted in the bribery case of an ex-Palm Springs mayor. On Dec. 4, a judge dismissed charges against real estate developer John Wessman. Wessman was originally indicted on nine counts of bribery of an The post Court of Appeals reverses judge’s decision to drop charges against developer in ex-Palm Springs mayor bribery case appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Slate

Is the Supreme Court About to Allow Virtually Any Method of Execution?

Next month, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a Georgia case that threatens to close the door to most of the challenges that inmates can bring about allegedly unconstitutional methods of execution. The court, which has already made such challenges exceeding difficult, is poised to use a seemingly technical ruling to so narrow the reach of the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment as to render it meaningless.
GEORGIA STATE
Law.com

Supreme Court Vacancies Should Be Filled

We know of no prior occasion since adoption of the 1947 Constitution when the appointment of a person to fill a Supreme Court vacancy has not been made before the effective retirement date. New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Faustino Fernandez-Vina turned seventy on Feb. 15 and was required to retire...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy