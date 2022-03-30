TEDxWVU announces speakers for April event: 'What's Next?'

Cooking. Anyone who knows me knows that I do not like to cook. I think it is a waste of time. When my son, Ryan was little, he would yell “pizza” if the doorbell rang around dinnertime, if that gives you an idea! Fast forward to the two parents being left to their own devices, with no one to worry about but ourselves. We became eating out aficionados. Then spring rolls around and it becomes baseball season. So, while the hubby is coaching, I have always been the drive-thru/takeout queen. Well, the 2022 season is what you might say, a whole new ballgame. I started a journey to better health in January and what that involves is eating out less, if at all and of course, cooking more. We have made strides in our eating habits, taken off a few pounds and have bonded over meal prepping on the weekends. Thank goodness for Pinterest and Facebook recipes popping up every day or we would be in an absolute eating rut. I have set goals for myself and the next goal that I reach, I will be celebrating with my favorite takeout wings! I’ll keep you posted.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO