TEDxWVU announces speakers for April event: 'What's Next?'
By From Staff Reports
3 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University’s TEDxWVU event “What’s Next?” April 9, in the WVU Canady Creative Arts Center Gladys Davis Theater will feature four speakers. Lauren Marquart, Rebecca Erwin, Rania Zuri, and Dr. Clay Marsh will speak on a variety of...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice on Friday announced the first statewide school therapy dog program in West Virginia. The program, called Friends With Paws, will place certified therapy dogs in schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost.
“Here cometh April again, and as far as I can see, the world hath more fools in it than ever” (Charles Lamb). History buff alert! The 28th annual School of the Longhunter is taking place at Prickett’s Fort this weekend. Longhunters were 18th-century explorers and hunters who made expeditions into the American frontier for as much as six months at a time. Historian Emory Hamilton says that “The Long Hunter was peculiar to Southwest Virginia only, and nowhere else on any frontier did such hunts ever originate.” The term loosely describes any unofficial European-American explorer of the period. Most long hunts started in the Holston River Valley near Chilhowie, Virginia. The hunters came from there and the adjacent valley of the Clinch River, where they were landowners or residents. The parties of two or three men (and rarely more) usually started their hunts in October and ended toward the end of March or early in April, going west into the territory of present-day Kentucky and Tennessee, part of the homeland of the Cherokee people.
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of Glenville State University’s Pioneer Shooting Club organization recently presented a $500 check to Glenville’s First Baptist Church Cancer Fund. Students in the organization raised the money from an auction held last semester and were looking for ways to help not...
Lewis County High School Choir Director Tina Norman asked me a few weeks ago to judge the Spring Fling Talent Show. I readily accepted for all the reasons you already know: it’s for the kids. There were 13 performances made up of individuals and groups, and they were all so good that we judges had to make some tough decisions.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The High Technology Consortium Foundation is steadily pushing toward its goals for North Central West Virginia, including building out Phase III of the I-79 High Technology Park in Fairmont. Foundation President and CEO Jim Estep said Phase II of the park’s development has been...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — From Hometown Markets to the Feast of the Seven Fishes, Main Street Fairmont officials are excited about the organization’s upcoming events in 2022, as well as plans to expand outreach and cooperation with other local entities. May will mark the first of the...
It is said that beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. And it certainly is true. Where one sees the beauty of the day, another prefers the night. Where one sees the beauty of spring, another finds the winterscape to be the epitome of heaven on earth. So, too,...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia State Police posted a reminder on Facebook Friday they are accepting applications for their 71st Cadet Class while listing upcoming testing dates. Per the WVSP, open testing will begin in late April 2022, with a targeted enlistment in August 2022. Certified...
Cooking. Anyone who knows me knows that I do not like to cook. I think it is a waste of time. When my son, Ryan was little, he would yell “pizza” if the doorbell rang around dinnertime, if that gives you an idea! Fast forward to the two parents being left to their own devices, with no one to worry about but ourselves. We became eating out aficionados. Then spring rolls around and it becomes baseball season. So, while the hubby is coaching, I have always been the drive-thru/takeout queen. Well, the 2022 season is what you might say, a whole new ballgame. I started a journey to better health in January and what that involves is eating out less, if at all and of course, cooking more. We have made strides in our eating habits, taken off a few pounds and have bonded over meal prepping on the weekends. Thank goodness for Pinterest and Facebook recipes popping up every day or we would be in an absolute eating rut. I have set goals for myself and the next goal that I reach, I will be celebrating with my favorite takeout wings! I’ll keep you posted.
While Main Street Fairmont has a new executive director in Dan Swiger, his past experience as the organization’s program manager helps him understand the importance of working with other groups to make Fairmont and Marion County events truly special. That effort will include not only the successful partnerships that...
On Monday, a great deal of attention was focused on little Fayetteville, West Virginia — population 2,806 — because of plans to invest $15 million into renovating three former schools into boutique hotels and apartments. Fayetteville native Charlie Wendell and his development company, Mountain Shores Properties, will pump...
Students from Robert L. Bland Middle School, Leading Creek Elementary, and St. Patrick School recently competed in the regional Math Field Day competition and the regional Social Studies Fair. Math Field Day was held in Morgantown on March 26, and the Social Studies Fair was held at Glenville State University on March 24.
Several Lewis County High School students who attend Fred Eberle Technical School competed, and won, in various categories at the state SkillsUSA competition held March 25 and March 26 at Fairmont State University. More than 800 career and technical education students competed in 65 events in the trade, technical, and leadership fields.
