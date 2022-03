Well, that took a while. The 2023 Maserati Grecale has finally appeared following more than a year of official teasers and a handful of leaked images just weeks before the reveal. Let's not let that spoil the fun though, as Maserati's new compact SUV has but one mission: dethrone the Porsche Macan as the ultimate driver's crossover. The Italian crossover enters the fray with three versions at launch, followed by an all-electric Folgore version in the future.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO