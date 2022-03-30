ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Current gas prices in Montana

By Bradley Warren
KHQ Right Now
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere’s the cheapest gas? We are trying...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Gas prices: Diesel nears $7 per gallon in California

California's drivers know that gas in the Golden State is much more expensive than the rest of the nation. Fox News' correspondent Matt Finn shared on Twitter that diesel gas reached almost $7 per gallon at one station in Los Angeles. According to the American Automobile Association, AAA, the nationwide...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SlashGear

These Pickup Trucks May Have The Cheapest Gas Prices

Drivers everywhere are feeling the same pain at the pump. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), national average retail prices for gasoline in the United States just made history. For the week starting on March 14, the EIA shows national retail average gas prices at around $4.41 USD, surpassing their previous high in 2008 at $4.14. As The New York Times reports, the reason for surging gas prices is Russia's war with Ukraine. With the U.S. and its allies imposing sanctions on Russia, the price of gasoline won't likely fall any time soon.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Traffic
8 News Now

Rising gas prices in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— According to AAA, today’s average regular gas price in Nevada is $4.96 cents compared to this time a year ago when we were at about $3.19 cents a gallon. In some areas, gas has already exceeded 5 dollars a gallon. UNLV professor of economics Dr. Stephen Miller says the cost all depends […]
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
WHNT-TV

Gas Prices Fall Slightly

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has contributed to rising oil costs around the world leading to record breaking gas prices here in the United States. But things may be turning around.
TRAFFIC
KING-5

What drives gas prices?

Gas prices are out of control. There's no denying that, but the effects behind the change in gas prices far outweighs the effects of American consumers.
TRAFFIC
WAAY-TV

Gas Prices Impact Firefighters

North Alabama volunteer firefighters feeling financial impact of high gas prices. High gas prices are now impacting our first responders, especially local volunteer fire departments. Volunteers often respond to calls in their own personal vehicles.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KLTV

Gas Station Prices

The flooding seen in many Deep East Texas roadways is due to some storm drains becoming clogged, Dwayne Greenwood explains. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with pilot Charlie Largay about his A37 Dragonfly that he bought in Du Nang Vietnam. He’s planning on restoring it to flight condition, and passed through Longview today.
LUFKIN, TX
24/7 Wall St.

What Drivers in Montana are Paying in Gas Taxes

Gas prices are hovering near all-time highs in the United States. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $4.24 as of March 23 – up 70 cents from a month ago. What Americans pay at the pump is subject to a number of factors – the most important of which is […]
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy