Current gas prices in Montana

Drivers everywhere are feeling the same pain at the pump. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), national average retail prices for gasoline in the United States just made history. For the week starting on March 14, the EIA shows national retail average gas prices at around $4.41 USD, surpassing their previous high in 2008 at $4.14. As The New York Times reports, the reason for surging gas prices is Russia's war with Ukraine. With the U.S. and its allies imposing sanctions on Russia, the price of gasoline won't likely fall any time soon.

TRAFFIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO