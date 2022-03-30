ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boosie Badazz To Take Legal Action Over Yung Bleu Contract Dispute

By Preezy Brown
 3 hours ago

Boosie Badazz announced his intentions to take legal action against the handlers of rap star Yung Bleu in light of a contractual dispute between the two parties. During a recent interview with DJ Vlad, when asked if he and Bleu, who initially signed a deal with Columbia Records through Boosie Badazz’s label Bad Azz Music Syndicate years prior to his breakout success, had worked out a business agreement he was satisfied with Boosie bluntly acknowledged that was not the case.

“Nah, I gotta take everybody to court,” said Boosie. “I gotta take everybody to court.” However, he was sure to point out that his ire is not directly aimed at Bleu, just the team behind him who he feels are pulling the strings and keeping him from getting his just due. “It’s just the people who all was behind it,” Boosie explained, adding, “People did some messed up business and it’s coming back, it’s gon’ come back to haunt everybody, bro. I just was f*cked over, bro… I don’t really blame Bleu.”

As far as the people whom are steering Bleu’s career, Boosie wouldn’t pinpoint one individual, instead alluding to multiple parties playing a part in the dispute. “A lot of people over him, a lot of labels and—it’s just a big ol’ thing right now but courts gon’ figure that sh*t out,” said the “Wipe Me Down” rapper. “We’ll get past this sh*t but as a businessman, I gotta do what as a businessman I gotta do.” He concluded, adding, “I don’t want his money,” in reference to Yung Bleu. “I want him to have all the money. I want they money.”

Releasing multiple projects under Bad Azz Music, including his 2020 EP Bleu Vandross, Bleu has since signed a deal with Empire Distribution and a management deal with Meek Mill’s label Dream Chasers Records. However, the tension between Boosie and his team hasn’t stopped Bleu from publicly showing his appreciation, as he gifted Boosie with $100,000 in February in light of his contributions to his career. “100 racks just for supporting me from the jump @boosienewig,” Bleu wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “Told u put the ball in my hand I was gone score!” As a signee of Boosie’s label, Bleu was given the opportunity to own his masters.

The “You’re Mines Still” rapper also addressed his relationship with Boosie during his own interview with DJ Vlad months prior to that gesture, alluding that he was no longer signed to the rapper, but was still on good terms. “It’ no more Bleu and Boosie jointed with a major label! It’s just Bleu and Boosie doing what the fu*k they wanna do,” Bleu said at the time. “We do what we wanna do. We good.”

