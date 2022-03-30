Moment driver has to slam on the brakes as sofa and armchair fly off a lorry on 60mph road

Nerve-wracking footage shows the moment a sofa and armchair come hurtling off the back of an overloaded truck onto a 60mph road.

A truck driver who failed to secure his load was caught on the dashcam of a car behind on Standing Stane Road in Leven, Fife, yesterday.

Footage shows the overloaded lorry travelling along the road with the cream armchair and sofa perching on the back left hand side of the vehicle.

It seems as though the oblivious driver had not strapped down his cargo of furniture.

As the van hurtles along the road the chair, which has been placed on top of a mattress which overhangs the back of the truck, begins to slide off.

The chair falls onto the road, flipping and rolling as it collides with the tarmac.

Luckily, the driver behind is able to slow down and miss the chair and a woman in the vehicle can be heard saying: 'Oh, there's the chair gone.'

Soon after the sofa also slides off the vehicle, rattling off the road and flatting a road traffic sign on its way.

The chair rolls off the road and comes to a halt on the grass verge whilst the couch bounces to a standstill lying upside down in the middle of the road.

The blundering lorry driver then seems to realise the furniture has fallen off and promptly stops.

Fife Jammer Locations shared the video to Facebook yesterday, where it received thousands of likes with hundreds of comments and shares.

One viewer, Fiona Ewan, commented: 'Wow, that could have been really serious. Just as well the driver was keeping their distance.'

Tish McEwan said: 'I hope the Fife police let this driver know the error of their ways.'

Stewart Masson said: 'Height of laziness if you can't strap your load down properly.

'This person needs to change jobs.'

The Highways Agency (now Highways England) reported more than 22,000 'road impact incidents' caused by objects falling from vehicles in one year alone.

Many of these incidents lead to damaged vehicles and road closures but they can also be fatal.

The organisation reported that an 'overloaded or poorly-loaded vehicle or trailer' was a contributory factor in 31 road deaths in 2018. The figures only covers major A and M roads in England so the total for all roads is likely higher.

Standing Stane Road has a bad reputation for fatalities with eight people killed in crashes since 2005.

Fife Council has voiced its support for an electronic sign to be installed on the road to alert motorists to hazards.

If approved the sign will cost around £80,000 and it will be the first of its kind in Scotland.