ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Moment driver has to slam on the brakes as sofa and armchair fly off a lorry on 60mph road

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 hours ago

Nerve-wracking footage shows the moment a sofa and armchair come hurtling off the back of an overloaded truck onto a 60mph road.

A truck driver who failed to secure his load was caught on the dashcam of a car behind on Standing Stane Road in Leven, Fife, yesterday.

Footage shows the overloaded lorry travelling along the road with the cream armchair and sofa perching on the back left hand side of the vehicle.

It seems as though the oblivious driver had not strapped down his cargo of furniture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DELWR_0euAnLr900
A truck driver who failed to secure his load was filmed by another driver following cautiously behind him on Standing Stane Road in Leven, Fife, yesterday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BN58Y_0euAnLr900
Both the couch and chair begin to slide off the back of the truck before completely slipping off and going careering into the road 

As the van hurtles along the road the chair, which has been placed on top of a mattress which overhangs the back of the truck, begins to slide off.

The chair falls onto the road, flipping and rolling as it collides with the tarmac.

Luckily, the driver behind is able to slow down and miss the chair and a woman in the vehicle can be heard saying: 'Oh, there's the chair gone.'

Soon after the sofa also slides off the vehicle, rattling off the road and flatting a road traffic sign on its way.

The chair rolls off the road and comes to a halt on the grass verge whilst the couch bounces to a standstill lying upside down in the middle of the road.

The blundering lorry driver then seems to realise the furniture has fallen off and promptly stops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXFhr_0euAnLr900
The chair slides off the van onto the road, flipping and rolling as it collides with the tarmac

Fife Jammer Locations shared the video to Facebook yesterday, where it received thousands of likes with hundreds of comments and shares.

One viewer, Fiona Ewan, commented: 'Wow, that could have been really serious. Just as well the driver was keeping their distance.'

Tish McEwan said: 'I hope the Fife police let this driver know the error of their ways.'

Stewart Masson said: 'Height of laziness if you can't strap your load down properly.

'This person needs to change jobs.'

The Highways Agency (now Highways England) reported more than 22,000 'road impact incidents' caused by objects falling from vehicles in one year alone.

Many of these incidents lead to damaged vehicles and road closures but they can also be fatal.

The organisation reported that an 'overloaded or poorly-loaded vehicle or trailer' was a contributory factor in 31 road deaths in 2018. The figures only covers major A and M roads in England so the total for all roads is likely higher.

Standing Stane Road has a bad reputation for fatalities with eight people killed in crashes since 2005.

Fife Council has voiced its support for an electronic sign to be installed on the road to alert motorists to hazards.

If approved the sign will cost around £80,000 and it will be the first of its kind in Scotland.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail
Daily Mail

323K+

Followers

26K+

Posts

140M+

Views

Related
KUTV

Driver killed by flying road debris identified

(KUTV) — A driver hit and killed by flying road debris on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon has been identified. Officials said the driver was 30-year-old Brady Fuhriman from Millville. He was driving northbound in a Hyundai passenger car on I-15 near the Riverdale exit when debris from the southbound lanes went over the median and struck the car.
RIVERDALE, UT
Shropshire Star

Traffic chaos as bin lorry crashes into railings and blocks roads

A tipper truck collided with a wall and railings in the centre of Llangollen, closing main routes around the town. The drama happened on Tuesday morning when the bin lorry collided with a wall. An eye witness at the nearby Deeside Cafe Bistro said the collision caused major damage to...
ACCIDENTS
Gephardt Daily

I-15 driver fatally injured by flying road debris

RIVERDALE, Utah, March 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol investigators are seeking answers to what appears to be a freakishly random highway fatality. On Friday a Hyundai passenger car was northbound on Interstate 15 near mile marker 339, just north of Riverdale Road. At about 3:10 p.m....
RIVERDALE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Off The Road#On The Road#Lorry#Road Closures#Traffic Accident#Facebook
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Coroner slams smart motorway after father-of-four in his 40s is killed riding his motorbike into Land Rover stranded in M4 inside lane

A coroner has slammed a smart motorway after a father-of-four was killed riding his motorcycle into a stationary vehicle that had become stranded on the inside lane of the M4. Zoltan Torok, a 42-year-old engineer, suffered 'multiple catastrophic injuries' when he struck a broken down grey Land Rover Discovery stuck in the 'inner slow lane' close to Junction 6 of the motorway near Slough, Berkshire, on May 7 last year.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague who vanished on night out in 2016 was a 'heavy sleeper' when drunk and had slept inside a bin before, inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, had previously slept inside a bin and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, an inquest heard. Police investigating Mr McKeague's disappearance previously ruled out the theory that a taxi driver had been involved after an anonymous caller suggested the airman had been sick in the back of a cab.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Concord News Journal

Man was rejected to board on his flight home because he ‘put on some weight’ since his passport photo was taken and didn’t match the picture, dies after missing life-saving treatment

Since the pandemic began more than two years ago, airline companies have been hit hard wiping out tens of thousands of jobs and uncountable billions in revenue. The pandemic changed the way airlines operate, enforcing strict measures and procedures for both passengers and employees leading to a lot of problems in handling the boarding process, flights and arrivals.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Father-of-two's fury after a 'Manchester Airport customer' parks a Range Rover on his drive for FOUR days leaving him unable to access his bins - but says police did nothing because it 'was not a criminal offence'

A father-of-two was left furious after a 'Manchester Airport customer' parked their Range Rover on his drive for four days leaving him unable to access his bins - but police did nothing because it 'was not a criminal offence'. Zekarias Haile, 51, woke up to find that a stranger had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Northampton teacher in court after body found buried in garden

A teacher has appeared in crown court charged with murder after a man's body was found buried in a garden. Fiona Beal, 48, is accused of killing Nicholas Billingham between 30 October and 10 November last year. Mr Billingham's body was found behind a house in Moore Street, in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BOCANEWSNOW

Driver, 86, Hits Accelerator Instead Of Brake, Kills Housemate

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Boynton Beach Death. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boynton Beach man accidentally hit the accelerator in his 2020 Lexus instead of the brake, lunging the vehicle into his housemate. She died. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office […] The article Driver, 86, Hits Accelerator Instead Of Brake, Kills Housemate appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Black man stopped by Met Police ‘for wearing coat during warm weather’ stopped again days later

A black man who said he was stopped and searched by police officers in London for wearing a coat in hot weather has again been stopped and searched by officers only days later. Eric Boateng-Taylor, who also goes by Carter Jr, was stopped by police in Croydon on Wednesday and was accused of not dressing appropriately for the climate. Less than a week later, Mr Boateng-Taylor was stopped again by Metropolitan Police officers in South London around 9.45pm on Monday as he and a friend drove home through Thornton Heath after going to Nandos for dinner. “I’m very scared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Isle of Wight sea eagles: Police investigate third bird death

The death of a sea eagle, from a group reintroduced on the Isle of Wight, is being investigated by police. Hampshire Constabulary said a dead eagle was reported on Bowcombe Road, on the island, on 24 February . It comes as Dorset Police continues to investigate the deaths of two...
ANIMALS
BBC

South West police seize '£404k of drugs' in county lines raids

Police in the South West have arrested nearly 200 people and seized suspected drugs with an estimated street value of £404,000 in a county lines crackdown. Avon and Somerset, Dorset, Devon and Cornwall, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire combined forces to carry out a series of raids since 7 March, officers said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Rare monastic seal found by Nottinghamshire child sells at auction

A medieval priory seal matrix, thought to be about 800 years old, has been sold after it was dug up by a 10-year-old metal detectorist. The copper-alloy object was found by George Henderson from Nottinghamshire. He had been digging with his father Paul in Woodbridge, Suffolk, when he found the...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

323K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy