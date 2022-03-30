ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Collins to back Jackson for Supreme Court, the 1st Republican to do so

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 6 hours ago

Maine Sen. Susan Collins said Tuesday she will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and all but assuring that Jackson will become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

