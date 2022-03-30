Sen. Collins to back Jackson for Supreme Court, the 1st Republican to do so

Following his release from hospital, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas took part in hearings by phone. After spending almost a week in hospital, Justice Thomas was yet again involved in court proceedings on Monday. Chief Justice John Roberts said that Justice Thomas, 73, was going to be “participating remotely this morning”. He didn’t specify a reason. Justice Thomas could be heard clearly as he asked questions during the arguments concerning a federal law intended to protect railroad staff. He made an analogy to driving his 40-foot long motorhome, saying “some of this seems a little bit counterintuitive and I...

