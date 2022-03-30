Error 404 Not Found: Fans Can’t Decipher August Alsina’s Absurd Word Salad Amid Will Smith Oscars Outrage

August Alsina is the latest celebrity to speak out following Will Smith’s incident at the Oscars, but whatever he’s talking about is a whole other story.

The singer, who Jada Pinkett Smith admitted to having an “entanglement” with in 2020, took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 29, just two days after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on Jada’s behalf.

While August didn’t address the situation directly, he appeared to reference the controversy as he urged his fans to “choose peace” in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Choose peace; trusting that life’s intricate puzzle pieces 🧩 are all forming together for the greater good and mastering of the seasonally sometime chaotic nature of your life’s art piece that’s being formed and painted by birthing life to your internal masterpiece,” Alsina wrote. “Grown through external chaos-metamorphosing alchemy, dark turned 2 light and beauty within. Then turned Master P (i) E^CE shown without, from your life’s own whimsical & colorful art-piece, being co created and displayed through living while/after being broken to peace’s/pieces.🖼 🤞🏽💫 🕊” He continued, “🗣 I’m A Walking Billboard & Network Simply Desiring To Televise & Broadcast Love, the love, grace and healing embrace of God, Good Music that’s healing (w/ a lil bit of nasty) 👅 (cus the art of sharing temples can too be healing) 💦 🤤 My Nola mixed w/ My H-Town background 🤘🏽 of Top Tier DRIP & FLAVA 💧 & bag secure abundantly for the ones i love while trying to keep a clean heart out here. 🗣DassIT!!”

Unsurprisingly, August’s comment section was full of fans confused by whatever he’s trying to say, telling the singer to stop with the rambling word salad. In response, he posted to Instagram once again, further explaining what he meant by “choose peace” by uploading a video of Madea talking about peace and joking, “peice is made of steel” as she pulls out a gun.

“For those of them in the back that like to solve 🗣aLgEbRa eQuAtIoNs & mOrSe codes. 😒..🗣 Jesus is a peace maker, so sit still bul’! 😮‍💨😶,” he wrote in the caption. “Lol aight I’m done trollin… I love y’all ❤️‍🩹🤞🏽.”

While the singer’s follow-up statement was still very heavy on the salad, it seems like he’s saying anyone can get it …and, therefore, agreeing with Will and his decision to slap Chris Rock? Who knows!

As for his former entanglement, Jada also kept her statement vague , posting a graphic to Instagram that reads, “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

So, it looks like everyone involved (and not involved) in the situation is ready to move on.

