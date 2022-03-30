ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawndale, NC

Woman dies in mobile home fire

By Diane Turbyfill, The Shelby Star
 3 hours ago
A Lawndale woman died in a mobile home fire Monday night.

A call came in to 911 at 7:47 p.m. from someone who said their neighbor’s home was on fire.

Firefighters responded to 615-1 Hicks Hill Road in rural Lawndale to find a mobile home fully engulfed in smoke and flames.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and found a woman dead in a bedroom. Her name and age have not been released.

The fire was due to an accidental stove fire, and the home was completely destroyed, according to Cleveland County Deputy Fire Marshal Bobby Horton.

In the wake of the tragedy, Cleveland County Fire Investigator Josh Queen said it’s crucial to remember to install smoke detectors and keep batteries in them.

