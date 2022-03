West Virginia’s May 10 primary election is set to begin as county election officials prepare for the start of absentee voting. For more than a century, the vast majority of West Virginia voters have participated by voting in person on Election Day and, in recent years, during the 10-day early voting period. For those who cannot vote in person at all, they can apply for and submit an absentee-by-mail ballot.

ELECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO