ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Teva issues recall for leukemia treatment

By Delaney Keppner
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vFvU_0euAmEZR00

(WWTI) — Teva Pharmaceuticals has issued a voluntary nationwide recall of their Hydrochloride Injection which was distributed across the United States.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration , the recall was issued after an internal inspection that found particulate matter in one vial of the product identified as silica and iron oxide. Although the defect was not discovered among any of the other vials the company has recalled lot 31329657B of IDArubicin Hydrochloride Injection USP five milligram or five-milliliter vial.

IDArubicin Hydrochloride Injection USP in combination with other approved anti-leukemic drugs is used for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in adults.

The FDA warned that if the affected product is injected it could result in local irritation or swelling. Additionally, if the particulate matter reaches the blood vessels it can travel to various organs and block blood vessels in the heart, lungs, or brain which can cause stroke and lead to death.

Although the risk is severe, Teva’s internal health assessment determined that the likelihood of patient harm is unlikely. There have been no product quality complaints or reports of injury for the subject recall lot to date.

Teva reportedly 1,565 vials Nationwide from December 4 of 2020 through August 18 of 2021 to four of its wholesale customers under the label for Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. The specific recall information for the product is listed below.

Vial/Carton NDC Lot # Exp. Date
0703-4154-11 31329657B 08/2023
(FDA)

Those who have the recalled product are encouraged to make arrangements to return it. Instructions for returning recalled products and crediting are given in the recall letter released by Teva. More information can be found on the FDA website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com

2K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

477K+

Views

Related
Daily Mail

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills - including Accuretic and two generic brands - after finding it contains elevated levels of nitrosamines - a cancer causing impurity also found in cured meats

Three blood pressure medications manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have been recalled after a potential cancer-causing chemical compound was discovered in them. Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found to have elevated levels of nitrosamine, which can put someone at risk of cancer if they are exposed to elevated levels.
INDUSTRY
WKRC

Blood pressure medication, two generic versions recalled

(CBS Newspath/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - There's very important information for those taking blood pressure medication. Pfizer is issuing a recall of its Accuretic tablets and two generic versions of the medication due to elevated levels of a potentially cancer-causing impurity. There's too much of a particular impurity called nitrosamines. They're common...
HEALTH
AOL Corp

Pfizer recalls some lots of BP drug due to potential cancer-causing impurity

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Monday it was recalling some lots of blood pressure drug Accuretic and two authorized cheaper versions of the drug due to the presence of a potential cancer-causing impurity called N-nitroso-quinapril. Pfizer said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leukemia#Drugs
News On 6

Pfizer Recalls Some Lots Accuretic & 2 Generics Due To Contamination

Pfizer is issuing a recall of some blood pressure medication, due to elevated levels of a potentially cancer-causing impurity. The drugmaker says it is recalling a half dozen lots of Accuretic tablets as well as two generic versions of the medication that are a combination of quinapril and hydro-chloro-thiazide. Pfizer...
INDUSTRY
Popculture

Bagel Recall Issued Nationwide

One lot of Bantam Bagels is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen issue. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
beckershospitalreview.com

6 recent drug approvals

Here are six new drugs or treatments the FDA approved since February, starting with the most recent:. Opdualag — The FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdualag immunotherapy — a fixed-dose combination of nivolumab and relatimab — for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma March 18. Ztalmy...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ohmymag.co.uk

Ovarian cancer: These are the early signs to watch out for

Ovarian cancer can be treated when detected early before it spreads beyond the ovaries. But most people—four out of five—with this disease are not aware it does not present any noticeable signs in the early stages. But there are some subtle symptoms you should be concerned about. Risk...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

5 Drinks That May Relieve Asthma Symptoms

Asthma is a chronic lung condition that affects around 25 million Americans, including 8% of adults and 7% of children. Symptoms of asthma include chest tightening, difficult breathing, mucous, coughing, and wheezing. Asthma is triggered differently in people and can be caused by allergies, exercise, and environmental toxins. While the...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Sandoz recalls pain med over carcinogen

Sandoz on March 22 issued a voluntary recall of 13 lots of oral orphenadrine citrate 100 mg extended release tablets because of possible elevated levels of a nitrosamine. The drug is used to treat muscle spasms and pain alongside physical therapy and rest. The recalled lots of orphenadrine citrate ER tablets were shipped to customers from August 2019 to April 2021.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Pfizer's inflammatory bowel disease drug succeeds in late-stage study

March 23 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday its experimental treatment for moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis met the main goal of a late-stage study. Ulcerative colitis is a chronic, inflammatory bowel disease affecting the colon and causing recurrent flares of abdominal pain and bloody diarrhea. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Early Warning Signs of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

While no two people experience multiple sclerosis (MS) the same way, some symptoms tend to crop up earlier in the disease course than others. These symptoms may serve as warning signs of the disease, potentially allowing you or a loved one to receive a diagnosis of MS sooner than later.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drug over elevated carcinogen levels

Pfizer on March 21 issued a voluntary recall of its hypertension drug Accuretic and two generic versions of the drug because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine called N-nitroso-quinapril. The drugmaker has recalled six lots of Accuretic tablets; one lot of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets distributed by Greenstone; and four...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Ketamine for Chronic Pain

Exactly how ketamine works to help chronic pain is unclear. Studies show that it's much more complex than we previously thought. We know that ketamine attaches to specific areas of the spinal cord and brain that are responsible for pain signals and emotion. After it attaches, it leads to changes that may decrease pain and improve mood.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy