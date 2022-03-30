Senior Volunteer Program of EOA

Information and registration information for the following opportunities can be found online at BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org. Do you like to bowl? Are you in a bowling league or wanted to give it a try? Stone Belt has a friend for you! Stone Belt's mission is to prepare, empower, and support persons with developmental disabilities and their families to participate fully in the life of the community. Their friendship program pairs individuals with disabilities with community members to make friends and have fun. They currently have an individual looking for a friend to bowl with. Could that be you? This is an opportunity to meet new people, make friends, and have some fun. If you do not have experience in working with individuals with disabilities, that's OK, don't let your own fears or anxiety stand in the way of this opportunity. Volunteers are supported with training and must agree to an initial interview, background check, and driving record check. Contact Sarah McKenney at smckenney@stonebelt.org or 812-332-2168 ext. 153.

