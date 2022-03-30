ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Senior Volunteer Program of EOA

By Savannah Tribune
Savannah Tribune
 3 hours ago

And special talents with others, join the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of EOA, we need your help to help...

www.savannahtribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald-Times

Volunteer Bloomington: Friend program, food pantry, city panels, wish list

Information and registration information for the following opportunities can be found online at BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org. Do you like to bowl? Are you in a bowling league or wanted to give it a try? Stone Belt has a friend for you! Stone Belt's mission is to prepare, empower, and support persons with developmental disabilities and their families to participate fully in the life of the community. Their friendship program pairs individuals with disabilities with community members to make friends and have fun. They currently have an individual looking for a friend to bowl with. Could that be you? This is an opportunity to meet new people, make friends, and have some fun. If you do not have experience in working with individuals with disabilities, that's OK, don't let your own fears or anxiety stand in the way of this opportunity. Volunteers are supported with training and must agree to an initial interview, background check, and driving record check. Contact Sarah McKenney at smckenney@stonebelt.org or 812-332-2168 ext. 153.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Eoa#Charity#Senior Volunteer Program
Good News Network

Volunteers Inspire Seniors, Giving Free Rides on 3,700 Couch-Bikes Worldwide

In cities across the world, volunteers are taking the elderly and people with disabilities out for spins on special tricycles to enjoy the great outdoors. It’s called Cycling Without Age, and the group is finally up and riding again in Scotland, following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions—and they are delighted to be reengaging their scientifically-proven method for enhancing well-being in seniors.
BICYCLES
9&10 News

Request for Proposals Issued for Senior Center Wellness Program

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Senior Center Wellness Program II. According to the MDHHS, eligible applicants are multipurpose senior citizen centers located within the state, and a facility qualifies as a senior center by meeting any of the following criteria:
MICHIGAN STATE
Vail Daily

Covering ground: Volunteer wilderness ranger program seeking volunteers

In seeking the ample staff to cover the large amount of wilderness in Eagle County, volunteer rangers go a long way, literally, in helping the Forest Service each summer. The Forest Service will employ two wilderness rangers and one intern in 2022. Oftentimes, though, the Forest Service’s full-time wilderness rangers will be assigned to higher-level project work – work that’s deeper in the backcountry – so they won’t have as much capacity to be on all of the higher use trails, making contact with trail users on a daily basis.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Cape Gazette

Senior center to host astronomy program April 21

Cape Henlopen Senior Center will offer an astronomy presentation by Richard Kaplan at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 21. The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required; call 302-227-2055. The center is at 11 Christian St., Rehoboth Beach.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WEAR

Baptist Healthcare says volunteer program benefits patients, volunteers

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Baptist Healthcare is looking for volunteers for non-clinical duties at the hospital. “[Patients] are coming in with a little anxiety," Kathy Larsen, Baptist Healthcare volunteer manager said. "They’re frightened." Baptist Healthcare has a program in place that tries to change that. “I’ve had a volunteer...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Shropshire Star

Golden couple ready to welcome riders to charity event

A Midlands golden sports couple have issued a renewed appeal for people to join a special charity cycling event. Hugh Porter MBE and Anita Lonsbrough MBE are encouraging as many people as possible to get on their bikes and ride as part of the Round the Wrekin sportive, a day-long cycling event taking in the sights of Shropshire over three courses.
CYCLING
WTHI

Importance of swim lessons for children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, children ages 1 though 4 have the highest drowning rates. This is why it is crucial for you to sign your child up for swim lessons. Swim lessons will teach your children valuable skills that can be...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Bensalem Times

Women’s Animal Center golf outing

Women’s Animal Center is hosting its sixth annual Tee Up for Tails Golf Outing on Monday, Aug. 22, at Talamore Country Club in Ambler. Enjoy golf, good company and support the Bensalem-based Women’s Animal Center’s lifesaving work for animals in need. Support helps provide safe shelter, nutritious meals and medical care for the shelter pets waiting for their forever homes.
AMBLER, PA
Las Cruces Sun-News

Cornhole tournament at Hooters supports veterans

Community snapshot: Nation’s Finest teamed up with Hooters-Las Cruces to hold a cornhole tournament Saturday, March 26, with proceeds supporting homeless, disabled and at-risk veterans needing assistance with housing, health care and employment. Zac España and Roman Lopez won the tournament but said they were simply glad to be out enjoying a nice day, playing for a good cause. “We’re just happy you guys brought people together to have some fun today, and we are happy to do what we can for our veterans,” España said. To submit an item for community snapshot, email photo and information to news@lcsun-news.com.
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy