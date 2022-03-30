ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stewart, GA

A Fort Stewart soldier was killed in a helicopter incident in Georgia

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA US soldier was killed early Wednesday in an incident involving two helicopters at an airfield at Georgia’s Fort Stewart, the Army said. The incident, involving two...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Army Times

1st Cav soldier killed in Fort Irwin training accident

A soldier with the 1st Cavalry Division was killed March 10 following an accident at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr. was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, at the time of his death. He was 23 years old.
FORT IRWIN, CA
KTVZ

Fort Hood soldiers sentenced in Texas human smuggling operation

Two active-duty soldiers with the US Army stationed at the Fort Hood base in Texas were ordered to federal prison on Friday for “conspiring to transport” undocumented immigrants within the state, US Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said in a statement. The soldiers, Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams,...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

United pilot makes ‘terrifying’ explosion announcement before emergency landing

Passengers had a shock on an United Airlines flight on Friday after the pilot reportedly made a “terrifying” announcement about an explosion in the cargo hold.Flight 2425 from Santa Ana, California to Houston, Texas was forced to divert to Austin around 4pm on 11 March after a “mechanical issue” was detected on board, the airline confirmed.Passenger Dillon Nathaniel told Fox News: “The public announcement system came on and said that there was an explosion in the cargo and there could or may not be a fire.“You could feel the plane start to pick up in speed. Everyone was terrified," he...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police Officer Terminated Following Off-Duty Conduct Incident

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth Police officer was terminated today after an internal investigation into an off-duty conduct incident from Oct. 2021 found he allegedly left the scene of an accident and fired his gun while drunk. A FWPD spokesperson said that Corporal Marshall Meyer had been on vacation in Hot Springs Village in Arkansas when the incident occurred. Meyer allegedly became intoxicated and left the scene of an accident involved he was involved in. The spokesperson did not elaborate about the nature of the accident or how Mayer was involved. According to the spokesperson, Meyer also allegedly fired his gun in place where firearms were prohibited. After the incident, Meyer was placed on restricted duty during the course of the investigation, removing his police powers. When the investigation and subsequent review were completed, Meyer’s off-duty conduct was determined to not be “in keeping with the high standards expected of a Fort Worth police officer, and unjustly reflects upon the rest of our officers who maintain those standards every day and work hard to ensure the safety of our community.”
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Fort Stewart, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Fort Stewart, GA
Army Times

Fort Sill soldier dies after basic training event

A soldier going through the beginning stages of basic combat training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, died on the afternoon of March 3 after completing a training exercise. Pvt. Estanley Cabrera, 24, was assigned to the 434th Field Artillery Brigade when he began showing signs of distress following an introductory exercise called “Hellcat 100,” according to a preliminary Army incident report.
FORT SILL, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Helicopters#Black Hawk#Wright Army Airfield#3rd Combat Brigade#Cable News Network Inc
WTKR

23-year-old soldier dies during training incident in California

A Fort Hood soldier has died during a training incident in California. Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr was 23 years old when died at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin on Thursday. A statement from Fort Hood says Meitl was participating in the brigade’s collective training at NTC over...
FORT HOOD, TX
Lite 98.7

Fort Drum Soldier Charged with Rape of 13-Year-Old in Rome

A 21-year-old Fort Drum soldier is facing charges following an investigation in Rome, New York. The Director of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, Chief Deputy Derrick O'Meara with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, says Alexander Calixto allegedly arranged to meet a 13-yar-old child on Saturday, March 19, 2022 after exchanging information on dating and social media sites.
ROME, NY
El Paso News

Fort Hood soldier agreed to transport migrants from McAllen

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two Fort Hood soldiers were sentenced to federal prison after conspiring to transport migrants. Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams 22, plead guilty on Dec. 2. Ivory Palmer, 21, also plead guilty on Jan. 10. The three men are active soldiers with the U.S. Army, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice.
FORT HOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Army
DFW Community News

Two Killed in Fiery Helicopter Crash in Rowlett

Two people were killed when a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in Rowlett Friday morning, police say. The helicopter, a Robinson R44, was headed west when for some reason it came down in an empty lot along the 2200 block of Lakeview Parkway, east of Dexham Road. Video shared...
ROWLETT, TX
borderreport.com

Fort Hood soldiers plead guilty in migrant smuggling scheme out of McAllen

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two Fort Hood soldiers were sentenced to federal prison after conspiring to transport migrants. Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams, 22, pleaded guilty on Dec. 2. Ivory Palmer, 21, also pleaded guilty on Jan. 10. The three men are active soldiers with the U.S. Army, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice.
FORT HOOD, TX
WausauPilot

Attorneys in Wisconsin parade crash want 2023 trial

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys for a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee told a judge Tuesday that they can’t be ready for trial by fall as scheduled and need to push the proceeding into next year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Motorious

Chevy Corvette Driver Killed In Florida Crash

A fatal accident involving a Chevy Corvette and a Toyota Tacoma is a somber reminder of the need to be cautious while behind the wheel. The crash took place on County Road 484 in Belleview, Florida around 3 pm on March 24. After Marion County Fire Rescue arrived, it took about five minutes to extricate the driver from the Corvette. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
BELLEVIEW, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy