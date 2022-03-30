USBORNE BOOK FAIR THIS WEEK

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Textile and home furnishings designer Annie Selke has teamed up with her fair share of other companies, artists, and craftspeople on home decor products and accessories for her eponymous brand. Two years ago though, when she was asked if she could collaborate with anyone in the world, her answer was resounding: British designer and hotelier Kit Kemp, best known for her whimsical Firmdale hospitality projects around the globe. Finally, that moment has come, with the release of a new spring line, where Kemp distilled her love of the London, New York, and the Barbados into a joyfully exuberant, colorful collection of rugs, pillows, bedding, and rug ottomans inspired by time spent in these locales.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 22 HOURS AGO