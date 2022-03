BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Park’s newest family-friendly activity, Bridgeport StoryWalk, opens with a new story to read this Saturday. Project Coordinator Melanie Groves said “Sally Book Bunny and the Search for the Lost Key” by Michael Gorzka will be the first book on display, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday and running through the end of April. Last year, a new story was unveiled each month.

