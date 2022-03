The Kansas Jayhawks got off to a slow start against Miami on Sunday, heading into the locker room at halftime down by six. The team bounced back in a huge way during the second half, completely dominating the Hurricanes 47-15 in the final 20 minutes of play. After the Elite Eight NCAA Tournament win, head coach Bill Self revealed what went down in Kansas’ locker room that helped turned the tide in their favor. Per Sam McDowell, Self admitted he was “positively pissed” at the half, and let his team hear it.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO