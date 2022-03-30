ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis: Disney ‘crossed the line’ with criticism of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Olafimihan Oshin
 6 hours ago

( The Hill ) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said The Walt Disney Company “crossed the line” with its criticism of the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which he recently signed into law.

At a news conference on Tuesday , DeSantis shared his displeasure over Disney’s statement on the legislation he signed a day earlier, saying his state is not run by “California corporate executives.”

“For Disney to come out and put a statement and say that the bill should have never passed and that they are going to actively work to repeal it, I think, one, was fundamentally dishonest, but, two, I think that crossed the line,” DeSantis said.

“This state is governed by the interests of the people of the state of Florida. It is not based on the demands of California corporate executives,” DeSantis added. “They do not run this state. They do not control this state.”

DeSantis also noted in his news conference that Florida state House Speaker Chris Sprowls (R) told him that Disney never called the state to share its displeasure with the then-proposed legislation.

“They didn’t seem to have a problem with it when it was going through. This was such an affront. Why weren’t they speaking up at the outset?” DeSantis said. “And then for them to say they’re going to actively work to repeal substantive protections for parents as a company that is supposedly marketing its services to parents with young children — I think they crossed the line.”

The “Don’t Say Gay” bill is set to go into effect on July 1 and will prohibit primary school teachers from classroom instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity, while educators of all grade levels will be prohibited from instruction on those topics that is not “age appropriate or developmentally appropriate” for their students.

In a statement on Monday, Disney pledged to join efforts to repeal the bill after it faced criticism from many for initially remaining silent on the legislation.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law. Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that,” the company said.

“We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country,” it added.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek previously issued an apology for not initially speaking out against the legislation amid criticism from the company’s rank and file.

“It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights. You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down,” Chapek said earlier this month in a message to employees. “I am sorry.”

The governors of Florida and Texas are sparring with big business as some companies voice objections to new measures targeting LGBTQ rights in both states. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis called Walt Disney Co. "woke" after its muted objection to a bill that would ban classroom talk about sexual orientation and gender identity with kids in kindergarten through third grade. The Republican directed his ire at one of the largest employers in his state after Disney CEO Bob Chapek reversed course and came out publicly against the measure at his company's annual meeting with shareholders.
One week after Florida legislators passed a widely derided measure that opponents warn will marginalise LGBT+ students and chill classroom speech, a Republican state legislator in Louisiana has introduced a similar bill.A bill from Republican state Rep Dodie Horton mirroring Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation would prohibit Louisiana’s teachers and school instructors from “cover[ing] the topics of sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through eighth grade classrooms.It also prohibits all school staff from “discuss[ing] his own sexual orientation or gender identity” with students of any grade.Rep Horton told Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ that she “wasn’t...
Republican legislators in Georgia have introduced a measure to restrict private school classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity, echoing similar language in a recently passed legislation in Florida widely derided as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.Under the “Common Humanity in Private Education Act”, sponsored by a group of GOP state legislators, private schools and programmes in Georgia would not be allowed to “promote, compel, or encourage classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not appropriate for the age and developmental stage of the student.”The bill joins...
The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
NEW YORK — Teachers in Florida and around the country are speaking out as the state's “Don’t Say Gay” bill heads to the governor's desk. The controversial bill bans discussion “on sexual orientation or gender identity” in Florida's K-3 classrooms. Officially known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill (HB 1557), it is scheduled to go into effect on July 1, if Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has indicated his support for the bill, signs it into state law.
Florida’s Republican-controlled state legislature has passed a widely criticised measure that opponents argue will chill discussion of LGBT+ people and issues and stigmatise LGBT+ children and families by banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.Following more than six hours of debate, a bill named “Don’t Say Gay” by its opponents passed the state Senate by a vote of 22-17 on 8 March. Two Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the bill.Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law.The “Parental Rights in Education” bill prohibits instruction of “sexual orientation or gender identity” from kindergarten through...
(WASHINGTON) -- Officials from the Biden administration met with Florida LGBTQ students and their families in a virtual roundtable concerning the now-dubbed "Don't Say Gay" bill and other legislative efforts advocates deem anti-LGBTQ. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Rachel L. Levine, assistant secretary for health at the U.S....
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed legislation into law blocking classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, a measure that the bill’s opponents and LGBT+ advocates have warned will marginalise already-vulnerable LGBT+ students and their families while chilling classroom speech.During a ceremony surrounded by schoolchildren and administration officials, the governor said the bill will ensure that “parents can send their kids to school to get an education, not an indoctrination.”The “Parental Rights in Education” bill – named “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” by its opponents – prohibits “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels...
(WASHINGTON) -- A growing number of conservatives are speaking out against the wave of anti-LGBTQ bills being proposed by Republican legislators nationwide. Conservatives Against Discrimination, a group that aims to protect LGBTQ rights, denounced recent efforts as "dangerous" and have called on Congress to pass federal nondiscrimination protections. "The inherent...
Over the past couple of weeks, The Walt Disney Company has been under fire for donating money to sponsors of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Disney CEO Bob Chapek originally acknowledged the situation and received immense backlash from Disney employees for his lack of action. He later apologized to Cast Members via email, denounced the bill, and vowed to be an ally to the LGBT+ community.
Some Disney employees said they plan to walk off the job Tuesday. This is in response to the company's handling of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill controversy in Florida. According to the Wall Street Journal, Disney's CEO hosted a hastily scheduled virtual meeting with leadership and employees on Monday to talk about how the company made a mistake by not taking a public stance against the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
Last year, Fiona Apple skipped the Grammy awards—her pandemic album Fetch the Bolt Cutters won two of them—in order to bring attention to a surprising cause for an LA-based pop star: transparency and virtual access in Maryland courtrooms. It wasn’t just a passing fixation. Wednesday night, Apple took...
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney isn't simple magic. One local union said members are not supposed to participate in demonstrations, but one worker is willing to risk his job for what he believes in. It's a lot of hard work from thousands of employees like Nicholas who spoke...
