Winnfield, LA

Margaret Muse

winnparishenterprise.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMargaret Muse, age 76, of Winnfield, Louisiana, passed away March 10, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Margaret is survived by her husband of 49 years, Charles Muse. She leaves behind her two sons that she cherished Jim...

www.winnparishenterprise.com

Comments / 0

The Boot

Bobbie Nelson — Willie Nelson’s Sister and Family Band Member — Dead at 91

Bobbie Nelson, pianist and singer in the Willie Nelson Family band, died Thursday morning, March 10, 2022, the Nelson family's publicist confirms. She was 91. "Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place," a statement about Bobbie from her family reads. "She was the first member of Willie’s band, as his pianist and singer. Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed. But we are so lucky to have had her in our lives. Please keep her family in your thoughts and give them the privacy they need at this time."
CELEBRITIES

