Tragedy has stuck the family of country music legend Hank Williams Jr. Hank Jr.'s wife of more than 30 years, Mary Jane, has passed away. She was 58 years old. According to TMZ, Mary Jane may have passed away due to complications from a blood clot after surgery: "A family member confirmed Mary Jane passed away Tuesday in Jupiter, Florida. We're told the early indication is it appears she suffered a complication… possibly a blood clot… following a medical procedure."

