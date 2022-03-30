ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Taxpayers have only WEEKS left to file returns – see the easy way you can avoid penalty if you can’t meet the deadline

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 3 hours ago
TAXPAYERS have only weeks left to file their returns before the IRS deadline to avoid possible penalties.

The IRS has set the tax return deadline for April 18 this year, a small change due to holiday observances.

Taxpayers have only weeks left to file their tax returns before the IRS deadline to avoid penalties Credit: Getty

According to the IRS, in 2021, Americans received, on average, $2,775 in tax refunds, an 11 percent increase from the previous year.

Some people just got their tax refunds in November 2021 due to several months of delays and backlog issues at the IRS.

How much you get back on your tax return depends on several factors, including how early you file, government debt and credit claims.

WAYS TO AVOID PENALTIES

For those taxpayers who are unable to meet the April 18 deadline, there's an easy online option that can extend your time to complete your returns.

Taxpayers who need more time to complete their returns can request an automatic six-month extension to file.

An extension allows for extra time to gather, prepare and file paperwork with the IRS; however, taxpayers should be aware that:

  • An extension to file their return doesn't grant them an extension to pay their taxes.
  • They should estimate and pay any owed taxes by their regular deadline to help avoid possible penalties.
  • They must file their extension no later than the regular due date of their return.

Taxpayers can file their taxes using the IRS Free File online to request an automatic tax-filing extension.

People can electronically request an extension on Form 4868 PDF.

Filing this form gives taxpayers until October 17 to file their tax returns.

To get the extension, taxpayers must estimate their tax liability on this form and should timely pay any amount due.

Other free ways to get an extension include using IRS Direct Pay, the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System, or paying with a credit or debit card or digital wallet.

There's no need to file a separate Form 4868 extension request when making an electronic payment and indicating it's for an extension.

The IRS will automatically count it as an extension.

WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU DON'T FILE YOUR TAXES?

Failure to file your taxes in time could result in hundreds of dollars worth of penalties.

For instance, if you get hit with the so-called “failure to file penalty,” the IRS sends you a notice or a letter.

Expect to see a penalty of 5 percent of your unpaid taxes, which could climb to as much as 25 percent, depending on how late you’ve filed.

If you file your return over 60 days late, you’ll have to pay a $435 fine or 100% of the tax you owe - whichever is less.

It's important to note that the IRS charges interest on top of penalties.

In 2021, those under the age of 65 making less than $12,550 did not need to file taxes.

