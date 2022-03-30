Centennial High School teams enter state competition

Three teams of students from Centennial High School who have a special interest in the environment will be competing for state honors at the Arizona Envirothon April 8 at Papago Park in Tempe.

Arizona Envirothon measures students’ knowledge, including field skills, aquatic ecology, water quality, forestry and wildlife management, soil science, land use and agriculture, plus a special environmental question in an outdoor setting.

The special theme this year is “Waste to Resources.”

The teams are then asked to apply their knowledge to develop solutions to a real-world, but hypothetical, ecological challenge and present their solutions to a panel of judges who are experts in these environmental fields.

This year’s Arizona Envirothon will be held in the field and in person, rather than a virtual format employed during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are so happy to return to in-person, outdoor testing this year,” said Shelly Peterson, coach for the Coyote teams. “The teams will test water and soil, identify Arizona species of wildlife and measure and identify trees and other native plants.

“Our teams have also been developing plans to reduce waste in our school and community, learning about composting, recycling, and reusing materials that can be diverted from landfills. They have determined that every person can have a positive impact on the environment, right from their own home.”

The winning team will not only receive prizes and medals but will also represent Arizona at the NCF Envirothon, competing for scholarships and prizes at Miami University at Oxford, Ohio, in late July.

Each team includes five students.

Centennial’s team members are: Team 1-Camden Petersen, Kathrine Miskimen, Sophie Nguyen, Kaitlyn Swanson and Brooke Ojeda. Team 2- Crystal Bond, Logan Behrens, Kyra Bailey, Dalton Young and Bella Ferguson. Team 3- Aubrielle Lugo, Sam Manuel, Jaida Ganesan, Jack Nitschke and Seth Goodwin.

“My favorite part of Envirothon is that every year there is always something new to learn and that the things we learn all help in the real world.” Miskimen said.

Peterson, who has mentored Envirothon teams every year since 2009, said Envirothon has been her favorite part of teaching, watching students take real world problem and use their skills to try and come up with solutions.

“I love watching my past students go on and obtain careers to help create a sustainable world," she said. "I see them challenge themselves and learn things about the world around them. These city kids learn about agriculture, soils, aquatics and wildlife, things they never thought of before. They learn how to present to experts in their fields.”

For more details about the Arizona Envirothon, contact Envirothon chairman Rodney Held at 480-250-8786, or committee members Jeff Humphrey at 520-491-9212 or Jeannette Fish at 602-703-7808.