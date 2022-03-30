ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

South Alabama man accused of shooting police dog

By Chad Petri
 3 hours ago

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — A man from Mobile is accused of shooting and injuring a Moss Point K-9 early Tuesday morning .

Richard McGuire, 44, was arrested Tuesday and charged with commercial burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and injuring a public service animal. According to the Moss Point Police Department, police report they were responding to an emergency call at a Shell gas station when a suspect ran into a wooded area. Police dog Buddy was sent after him, the officer heard a gunshot and Buddy returned and collapsed from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The K9 officer was rushed to a vet clinic in Mobile for treatment.

“Buddy is improving,” the Moss Point PD posted on Facebook . “He is now off oxygen support and breathing on his own.”

Police report a woman who was also detained with McGuire was released after they determined that she had no knowledge of the crimes.

McGuire is being held on a total of $80,000 bond.

