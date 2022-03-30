ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

CCSD considering salary increases for employees, implementation of higher minimum wage

By Stephanie Allen, Athens Banner-Herald
 3 hours ago
The Clarke County School District is reviewing their employee compensation structure and officials are looking at at least $12.50 per hour for its minimum wage.

In a special called meeting, the Board of Education heard from chief human resources officer Dr. Selena Blankenship on compensation and salaries in the school system. In this presentation, Blankenship reported that while it could be higher, the district will move to a minimal salary of $12.50 an hour. The current minimum salary is for a bus monitor position, which at its lowest is paid $9.91 an hour.

“We’re committing to a minimum of $12.50 an hour for all employees, but we do have the desire to do more,” said Blankenship.

Dr. Mumbi Anderson on the BOE asked Blankenship at the Thursday meeting if the minimum could be increased further, specifically to $15 an hour.

Moving forward, more concrete numbers, including what the new minimum could be, will be presented in April to the BOE, which can approve the budget changes or not.

On top of changing the minimum, Blankenship said that with the review, every employee would be seeing an increase in their pay, including those who make over $12.50 already.

The review was conducted between the school system and an organization called Urban Schools Human Capital Academy. This review looked at the places where the school district was lacking and the things to implement to fix it.

In addition to the salary increases, the school district saw a need to change how they are communicating salary information with current and prospective employees, which will include reorganizing current scales to create clarity for staff as well as clarifying the processes and procedures for the salary schedule and how employees progress through the schedule.

Blankenship said that the next step, which follows once the current changes are settled, the district will look at retirement packages.

