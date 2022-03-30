ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

More on the comics, puzzles page next week

By Donna Smith, Oakridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xC2Ge_0euAjfSP00

Changes are coming to The Oak Ridger's comics and puzzles/games page beginning next Monday, April 4. The changes will include some additions to the page.

Comics will remain the same, but there will be changes to the puzzles and games.

The Los Angeles Times Crossword will replace the New York Times Crossword. The provider of the horoscopes is also changing, and the Ask Amy advice column will be replaced by one from Carolyn Hax. Her advice column appears in The Washington Post and 200-plus papers and includes cartoons by “relationship cartoonist” Nick Galifianakis, her ex-husband, according to information on The Washington Post website.

The newly designed comics/games/puzzles page in The Oak Ridger will have some new, bonus material as well. Cryptoquote and Kubok are two games that are new to The Oak Ridger's readers.

And if you missed getting a newspaper and want to find the answers to your puzzles? Simply go to answers.usatoday.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fox News host blasted for ‘racist’ comments on the Will Smith Oscars fallout

One day after the Academy Awards began to weather the incident that has captured the internet by storm, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro weighed in on Will Smith’s infamous slap ofChris Rock at the awards ceremony.Her comments, which many online have criticised as racist, came when Ms Pirro was asked on her nightly program The Five for her perspective on the incident, to which she replied, “I think that the Oscars are not the hood”.Piers Morgan, a guest host on the Fox show, had a more measured response, but Ms Pirro decided to continue with her barrage, adding that...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Netflix viewers furious as site makes another change to subscriptions

Just weeks after announcing a huge price hike for users, Netflix bosses have revealed plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers - and customers are not taking it well. The streamer has said that while in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million...
TV & VIDEOS
aiptcomics

DC Comics reveals full DC Pride 2022 plans with 104-page anthology, new series, and more

DC Comics has announced their plans for Pride month this year and it’s bigger than ever. Topping last year’s 80-page DC Pride anthology, DC Pride 2022 will feature 104 pages in the Prestige format with an introduction by activist and actor Nicole Maines. Featuring creators like J. Bone, Ro Stein and Ted Brandt, Samantha Dodge, Brittney Williams, and others; and new pinups by P. Craig Russell, J.J. Kirby, and more, here’s a rundown of the creative teams:
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Hax
Wyoming News

How 8 platforms pay content creators, from TikTok to YouTube

The days of content creators being compensated with beauty products and swag may soon be over as the now-multibillion-dollar content creation industry transitions toward monetary compensation from platforms. To illustrate various pay-to-create models, Planoly examined the business models and creator compensation programs for eight of the biggest online media platforms to see how they compare. The digital creator economy—which includes millions of writers, streamers, beauty vloggers, and more—has exploded in...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SVG

The Real Reason Wordle's Creator Sold The Game

"Wordle" all but took over the internet at the beginning of the year, with millions of people logging in to play the daily puzzle. Players all over the world have become obsessed with the game, hunting for the best starting words and trying to accrue as many tips and tricks as possible in order to solve the puzzles quickly. It's wild success can make it hard to believe the game was created by one person.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Stop Apple Pages From Showing YouTube Links as Videos

Videos are a great way to break up text and add some variety to your documents, but there’s certainly a time and place. Likely, you're here because you can’t figure out how to paste a YouTube or Vimeo link as text into Apple Pages. You're not alone, and...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzles#The Washington Post#Cryptoquote#Answers Usatoday Com
makeuseof.com

How to Strikethrough on Google Docs

Strikethrough is a text formatting feature represented by drawing a line through a selected word or a group of words. Every text editor usually allows you to cancel out a line with a strikethrough option in its formatting toolbar. This guide shows you how to do it in Google Docs.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

What Are Invisible Characters in Word Processors? (And How to Use Them)

Spaces and breaks between words, lines, paragraphs, and pages are collectively known as invisible or non-printing characters. They function just like regular characters (letters, numbers, and symbols), but aren't visible. By making these characters visible, you can remove unnecessary spaces or breaks and make your document look more professional and...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

LinkedIn has a problem with fake profiles

Researchers at the Stanford Internet Observatory, in partnership with NPR, have discovered thousands of LinkedIn profiles with fake pictures and details. In all, there appear to be over 1,000 profiles using AI-generated display pictures, which are often given away by having too-perfect attributes, according to researchers Renée DiResta and Josh Goldstein.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Cartoons
Android Authority

How to get verified on Twitter

Earn your blue badge by meeting three key requirements. The blue verified badge on prominent Twitter profiles lets others know that an account is authentic. To receive a checkmark, your account must be genuine, notable, and active. Here’s everything you need to know about verification and how to get verified on Twitter.
INTERNET
NME

Framed answer today – here’s the solution for March 30

The last couple of years have seen a huge rise in browser-based puzzle games, tasking players with working out a certain kind of answer using limited guesses. Framed is one of the newest, following in the footsteps of Wordle, but offering a slightly different twist. You’ll still need to work out the answer using limited information and only six tries, but it’ll be movies that you’ll be guessing.
ENTERTAINMENT
Abdul Ghani

RIP Stephen Wilhite: The Inventor of The GIF Format Died At The Age 74

In 1987 he invented the GIF format at CompuServe, which is still relevant 35 years later. What would daily chat communication be without animated GIFs? Developer Stephen Wilhite created the format in 1987 while working for the CompuServe network. Wilhite was born on March 3, 1948, and died on March 14, 2022, at the age of 74, reports the Guardian.
Science Focus

Instant Genius Podcast: The animal kingdom’s mathematicians, with Brian Butterworth

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Prof Brian Butterworth. He’s a professor of cognitive neuropsychology at University College London, and author of Can Fish Count? (£20, Quercus Books). He explains how animals approach counting and mathematics, and...
PETS
Android Authority

How to turn off comments on a Facebook post

The downside of posting something public on Facebook is….well, it’s public. If a thousand people with an opinion can see what you’ve posted, you can be sure you’ll soon have a thousand opinions arguing and throwing virtual chairs in your comments section. But if it’s your page, it’s your rules. You can enforce some discipline by turning off the comments for all public posts or for just one post in particular.
INTERNET
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

743
Followers
650
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy