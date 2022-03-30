More on the comics, puzzles page next week

Changes are coming to The Oak Ridger's comics and puzzles/games page beginning next Monday, April 4. The changes will include some additions to the page.

Comics will remain the same, but there will be changes to the puzzles and games.

The Los Angeles Times Crossword will replace the New York Times Crossword. The provider of the horoscopes is also changing, and the Ask Amy advice column will be replaced by one from Carolyn Hax. Her advice column appears in The Washington Post and 200-plus papers and includes cartoons by “relationship cartoonist” Nick Galifianakis, her ex-husband, according to information on The Washington Post website.

The newly designed comics/games/puzzles page in The Oak Ridger will have some new, bonus material as well. Cryptoquote and Kubok are two games that are new to The Oak Ridger's readers.

And if you missed getting a newspaper and want to find the answers to your puzzles? Simply go to answers.usatoday.com.