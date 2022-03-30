ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Harry Maguire 'lacks authority in the Man United dressing room' and has struggled with 'looking over his shoulder' amid debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo should replace him as captain, says Jamie Carragher

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 hours ago

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher insists that defender Harry Maguire is struggling to improve his form due to his lack of authority in the Manchester United dressing room.

The England international has put in a series of below-par performances this campaign - despite making into it the Euro 2020 team of the tournament last summer alongside Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci in defence.

The £80million man has faced an onslaught of criticism for his performances this season and become an unwanted poster boy for United's troubles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BV2sA_0euAjdgx00
Jamie Carragher insists Harry Maguire is struggling with his form due to his lack of authority
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fqv46_0euAjdgx00
The England defender has put in a series of below-par performances this campaign for United

To make matters worse, a section of Three Lions fans jeered Maguire's name when it was read out ahead of the game at Wembley and greeted his first few touches in similar fashion, as they sealed a 3-0 win over Ivory Coast on Tuesday evening.

The 29-year-old, however, continues to perform on international duty and Carragher believes his form at Old Trafford is down to failing to reassert himself as a leader.

Since the arrival of 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo and subsequent debates that he should take over the armband, Maguire has struggled to deal with the pressure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CxQMb_0euAjdgx00
It's been claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo (left) should replace Maguire (right) as captain

'Maguire’s difficulty in turning it around at Old Trafford is his lack of authority in the United dressing room,' Carragher said in his Telegraph column.

'Since last summer, Maguire has been looking over his shoulder amid a debate as to whether he or Cristiano Ronaldo should be captain.

'Rather than reassert his leadership, he has fallen short. That has affected his performances.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z0S6U_0euAjdgx00
Jamie Carragher (pictured) insists failing to reassert his leadership has affected his displays

Maguire has been an integral part of Gareth Southgate's England side since the 2018 World Cup and has generally performed well for his country.

He was part of the England team which reached the final of last year's European Championship and the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia four years ago.

His selection for this month's friendlies was questioned by some due to his poor club form, but the boss stuck by him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebOep_0euAjdgx00
Maguire has been an integral part of Gareth Southgate's England side since back in 2018

Carragher, however, feels the former Leicester City centre-back can still save both his United and England career.

'Only one person can change the situation,' Carragher added.

'Maguire has to show he has the talent and strength of character to stay at Manchester United beyond this season, and remain the lynchpin of England’s defence at the World Cup.'

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

323K+

Followers

26K+

Posts

140M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Leonardo Bonucci
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Jamie Carragher
Daily Mail

Harry Maguire and Tyrone Mings are set to return to England's starting XI to face Ivory Coast, Declan Rice could be captain, and Harry Kane rested... with boss Gareth Southgate expected to make wholesale changes 'to keep all of the squad involved'

Gareth Southgate is expected to make wholesale changes as England take on Ivory Coast in a friendly at Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions sealed a 2-1 victory over Switzerland as Luke Shaw and Harry Kane both got on the scoresheet on Saturday -despite trailing 1-0 early on at Wembley Stadium.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'ready to open contracts talks with Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw' with both men considered key assets despite the uncertainty surrounding the club's next permanent manager

Manchester United are keen to enter contract negotiations with both Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw. It's previously been reported that Bruno Fernandes is closing in on a new five-year deal with a bumper salary worth over £12million a year. Fernandes is not the only player they are keen to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man United#Liverpool#Lions#Telegraph
Daily Mail

'Gareth picks and chooses when to support players': Roy Keane SLAMS Southgate for defending Harry Maguire from England boos - and compares it to how Raheem Sterling was 'bombed out' by him

Roy Keane has accused Gareth Southgate of 'picking and choosing' when to support his players after the England manager hit out at fans for booing Harry Maguire in the win over Ivory Coast. A section of Three Lions fans jeered Maguire's name when it was read out ahead of the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles insists he would 'run through a brick wall' for Eddie Howe and praises him for instilling a winning mentality at St James'... revealing the negativity from previous managements is long gone

Jamaal Lascelles used to spend too much time dealing with dressing-room unrest at Newcastle. Be that internal tension, negativity towards management or external factors causing agitation, his role as captain was often fraught and onerous. But not now. Not under Eddie Howe. Today, Lascelles and his team-mates are free of...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Luke Shaw was 'SMUG' and 'WRONG' to hit out at Manchester United in his post-match England interview, says ex-Red Devils defender Paul Parker, who insists he's only getting minutes because Ben Chilwell isn't fit

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has insisted Luke Shaw is 'wrong' for making digs at the club while away with England, claiming his post-match interview after the 2-1 win over Switzerland will be seen by everyone as 'smug'. The left back, who has not played for his club since...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Dynamo Kyiv WILL take part in UEFA Youth League knockout stages with their last-16 tie with Sporting Lisbon scheduled to take place in Bucharest next week... as ECA vice-president says fixture must send message that clubs are 'very pro-Ukrainian'

Dynamo Kyiv will play their UEFA Youth League last-16 clash with Sporting Lisbon next week - the first UEFA fixture a Ukraine side has taken in part in since the Russian invasion. Dynamo were due to face Sporting at the beginning of March, but saw their match postponed as war...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Chelsea WILL wear Three on their jerseys - despite shirt-sponsor suspending £40m-a-year deal due to club's sanctioning - as Nike are not permitted to provide any new kits, while plans to cover up logo with tape or spray paint have been rejected

Chelsea are set to continue wearing shirts sponsored by mobile-phone operator Three for the rest of the season due to concerns that removing their logo would look messy and be potentially uncomfortable for the players. Three announced they were suspending their £40million-a-year deal with Chelsea on the same day Roman...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man United's pursuit of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez 'will hinge on if they qualify for the Champions League this season', with the striker 'keen to keep playing in the competition' after catching the eye of elite teams

Manchester United's pursuit of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez will hinge on whether the club are able to qualify for the Champions League this season, reports claim. A host of elite clubs are circling in an attempt to snap up the in-demand Nunez this summer, it is understood, including several of United's Premier League rivals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

323K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy