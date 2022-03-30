Real Madrid ‘identify’ Jude Bellingham as target, Joao Felix to Liverpool, – World Cup ball and qualifying updates

REAL MADRID have reportedly 'identified' England star Jude Bellingham as a summer target.

The talented Borussia Dortmund youngster has attracted attention from Merseyside giants Liverpool but now Los Blancos are hoping to swoop in and lure Bellingham to the Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Joao Felix' contract negotiations with Atletico Madrid have broken down sparking interest from Liverpool.

However, the £105 million man still has FOUR years left on his deal so there is no hurry for the Spanish outfit to tie him down.

On the World Cup front, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay have confirmed their places so it's Peru who will be going to the intercontinental play-off.

Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco and Tunisia will be representing Africa in Qatar

And it was celebrations for both Portugal and Poland who grabbed two of the last three European places for the World Cup.

In addition to that, FIFA have officialy unveiled the ball which will be used for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Brazil boss Tite apologises to Arsenal over job claims

Brazil boss Tite has shot down links to Arsenal by APOLOGISING to Mikel Arteta.

Reports in Brazil suggested Tite was being lined up for an unknown role at the Emirates after the World Cup in December.

He has close links to Arsenal sporting chief Edu.

But Tite insists he is not going to be joining the Gunners any time soon.

And the tactician has even apologised to Arteta for the “fake news”.

Tite said at a press conference: “I apologise to Arsenal, but that information did not come from us. There is absolutely nothing to it.

“At a time of so much ‘fake news’, information that is not true makes me sad and I hope this is corrected.

“My family can rest easy because I have dignity and great respect for the Brazilian team.

“My feeling is very sad and I get sad because information is passed to the public that is a lie.

“I tell people who feel identified with me to be calm, because I have a personal attitude that values my professional activity and knows of the responsibility with the Brazilian team.”

Toffees could sell Richarlison or Calvert-Lewin

Everton will sell Richarlison or reported Arsenal target Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer after their financial woes were revealed.

The Toffees have endured a torrid season and currently find themselves in a relegation dog fight - sitting just three points above the relegation zone.

And off the pitch, their latest financial figures revealed they lost a staggering £121MILLION last season.

Now, the Everton hierarchy accept they might have to sell one of their star strikers to balance the books.

Calvert-Lewin, 25, has blossomed into one of the country's most-feared centre forwards since joining the club from Sheffield United in 2016 - becoming a full England international in the process.

Although his form has dropped off this season due to injury, Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on the £60million-rated England striker.

While Brazilian international Richarlison is said to be a potential target for Manchester United. The South American has netted 47 times in 142 appearances for the Toffees since arriving from Watford for £50million in 2018. However, the Red Devils are said to face competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid, who are also monitoring Richarlison's potential availability.

Red Devils legend Ruud takes over at PSV

Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy has been announced as PSV's new head coach to end talk of an emotional return to the club, writes JAKE LAMBOURNE.

The Dutchman, 45, will take charge at the Philips Stadion in the summer, succeeding Roger Schmidt.

It was revealed last week how the Dutchman was being considered for the top job at PSV after they failed to agree a new deal with German gaffer Schmidt.

Van Nistelrooy coached PSV's Under-19s between 2018 and 2021, before taking charge of Jong PSV - essentially the reserve side - last summer.

Under his tutelage, Jong PSV have won ten, drawn six and lost 14 and sit 11th in the Dutch second-tier.

Recent reports suggested that Van Nistelrooy could have been heading back to Old Trafford - 16 years after departing for Real Madrid.

It had been claimed that United's potential next manager Erik ten Hag wants a Dutch coach with United connections to work with him at the Theatre of Dreams.

And it was said that Robin van Persie, Jaap Stam and Van Nistelrooy were being considered by Ten Hag. But Van Nistelrooy will not be returning to England after signing his first managerial job at PSV on a deal until 2025.

Chelsea, Liverpool, & Arsenal linked with Raphinha

Arsenal have reportedly made a move to bring Leeds winger Raphinha to the Emirates this summer, writes JAKE LAMBOURNE.

Though it is understood that the Gunners face competition from Barcelona in the race to prise the Brazilian away from Elland Road.

The 25-year-old has been a shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for the Whites, who are embroiled in a relegation battle.

Raphinha has chipped in with nine goals and three assists in 27 Premier League matches this term.

His stunning form has caught the eye of the Blaugrana, who are claimed to have already agreed personal terms with the forward ahead of a summer switch.

Chelsea and Liverpool have also been linked with a move to secure the services of the ex-Rennes ace.

Potential suitors for the player have been put on red alert due to a release clause he boasts in his contract should Leeds, who are currently 16th in the table, be relegated.

It has been said that if the Yorkshire outfit go down, Raphinha will be available for just £25million.

Ron as hungry as ever for World Cup glory

Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to helping Portugal reach the World Cup finals later this year.

The 37-year-old superstar featured in his country's 2-0 win over North Macedonia on Tuesday night which booked their place in Qatar.

The Portuguese skipper's Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes scored both the goals on a comfortable evening for the Euro 2016 winners.

And Ronaldo reacted to the victory on Wednesday morning as he prepares for his FIFTH World Cup.

Speaking on social media, he said: "The years go by, but the goals always remain the same… 🇵🇹💪🏽."

Ronaldo has scored seven times at the World Cup.

He netted once in the 2006 tournament, once in 2010, once in 2014 and four times in 2018.

His most memorable moment in the competition came four years ago in Russia when he scored a sensational hat-trick in a 3-3 group stage draw with Spain.

And prior to the game against North Macedonia, Ronaldo was more determined than ever to reach the World Cup once more.

Why I lost Hart

Joe Hart has revealed the moment Nuno Esperito Santo cruelly killed his Premier League dream, writes GRAEME BRYCE.

The 34-year-old former England No.1 was stunned when Nuno - himself a former goalkeeper - brutally brought his time at Spurs to a bitter end in a no-holds-barred meeting between the pair last summer.

Hart won 75 England caps and enjoyed huge success with Manchester City where he won two Premier Leagues, two League Cups and the FA Cup - but that counted for nothing when Nuno decided Hart wasn't even fit to be Hugo Llloris's stand-in at Spurs.

He told former Wolves star Dave Edwards' podcast 'In the Stiffs,' how he couldn't believe the way he was treated by Nuno, who wanted to sign Atalanta goalie Pierluigi Gollini on loan as back-up to the Frenchman.

Hart revealed: "They needed a lot of people out and a lot of people in so Nuno proceeded to call me in. He was like ‘I’ll speak first. Let’s be absolutely clear, no matter what happens, you’ll not kick a ball this year.’

“I had got on really well at the club, people had bought into what I was trying to bring and I was like ‘right, okay.’ I said just out of interest, remove yourself from the situation, you used to be a goalkeeper, why has it come to this?

“Why have I gone from being whoever I was to being completely surplus to requirements in a squad, to not even being able to back up the first-choice? Speak freely."

Barca confident Gavi & Araujo will stay

Liverpool-linked Gavi and Manchester United target Ronald Araujo - who both also interest Chelsea - are tipped to resolve their contract issues and remain at Barcelona this summer.

Last week it was announced that the duo had rejected three "insufficient" contract offers that had been put on the table.

Spanish outlet Marca reported that the club had started negotiations with incredibly low offers and gradually built up the money each time the proposals were rejected.

No deals have been struck yet, but according to Barcelona president Joan Laporta the negotiations are going well.

Spain whizkid Gavi, 17, and Uruguay centre-back Araujo, 23, have emerged as major targets for European rivals.

But when speaking to El Periodico as per Fabrizio Romano, Laporta said: "Gavi and Araujo contracts? There's a framework in which we have to stay at to negotiate salaries. Talks are going well.

"We want them to stay, and they want to stay."

The news will come as a huge blow to Manchester United and Chelsea.

Both clubs were hoping to sign the pair after their breakthrough season at Barcelona.

The Red Devils are keen to sign Araujo in a bid to strengthen their defence.

Utd & Arsenal target Nunez wants Champions League football

Manchester United have suffered a major blow in their pursuit of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, according to reports.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the Uruguayan forward has a £127million release clause in his contract.

It is thought the Portuguese side are willing to do business for around £68m - with Man Utd and Arsenal linked with his signature.

However, the Red Devils could be set to miss out following the latest revelation.

According to The Telegraph, a deal for Nunez hinges on the club providing him with Champions League football.

And that is something Man Utd may not be able to give the prolific striker.

They currently sit four points adrift of the Champions League places with just nine games remaining.

Fourth-place Arsenal also have a game in hand on Ralf Rangnick's side.

Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham have also been linked with a move for Nunez in the summer.

Lindelof bemused by Swedes' World Cup exit

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof cannot figure out how Sweden failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Sweden were beaten 2-0 by Poland thanks to a penalty from Robert Lewandowski and Napoli's Piotr Zielinski.

Sweden threw the kitchen sink at Poland and had the majority of the possession, but failed to make any of their 12 efforts count on the day.

Lindelof has expressed his disappointment at not making the finals and said the situation "sucks", when speaking to Swedish publication Fotboll Skanalen.

The Manchester United defender said: "There are two goals that we should not concede.

"It is a punishment and the second goal we should not let in either. But that's what happens, it's football. But right now, everything just sucks".

Van de Beek offers to rent home for Ukraine refugees

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has offered to rent a house for Ukraine refugees as they flee the deadly Russian invasion.

Van de Beek, 24, is on loan at Everton and reportedly keen to make the deal a permanent one.

The Dutchman is due back at Old Trafford in the summer, with three years still to run on his Red Devils contract.

Toffees team-mate Vitaliy Mykolenko told UA Tribuna of Van de Beek's generous offer.

The Ukrainian said: "Donny van de Beek, a world-class player, approaches me and says: 'I want to rent a house for people, whether in the Netherlands or in Poland.

'We will take them from the border, settle them, pay for it'".

Mykolenko joined in January from Dynamo Kyiv and has played six games, including the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Boreham Wood where he was named captain.

He has made 21 appearances for his country and is "grateful" for all the support he has been shown at the Merseyside club since the devastating war began.

The 22-year-old said: "I don't know how to thank these people. Everyone came up and asked how my family was, my friends.

"On the second day the head coach came up and said: 'if you need a rest, if you need time, take your time'. I am grateful to the club for its support from all sides.

"The administrator in charge of the equipment said: 'I know what your situation is. I understand how difficult it is for you. Come to us for dinner'.

"A physiotherapist came up and said: 'I have a room, a bed for two people. Those who have nowhere to live, we are ready to shelter them'. I am pleasantly shocked. Honestly I'm shocked".

Grealish: Jude much better than me at 18

Jack Grealish heaped praise on England team-mate Jude Bellingham after the teenager put in a Three Lions masterclass.

Bellingham, 18, scooped the Player of the Match award for his performance in the 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

One person though who was particularly impressed by the youngster was Manchester City ace Grealish.

The £100million man labelled Bellingham as "scary" good, and praised the ex-Birmingham City midfielder for boasting maturity beyond his years.

Grealish gushed: "I haven’t actually (played with a teenager who is that good). It is scary how good he is at 18. He is just so mature. He is built like he is my age at 26. He has so much technical ability and he is mature for his age."

He went on to joke that Bellingham is streets ahead of where he was in terms of talent at 18-years-old.

He continued: "I can tell you one thing, I was nowhere near as good at 18. I was at Notts County (on loan from Villa) and I was a scrawny little thing as well.

"You see talented 18 or 19-year-old kids but not many are that mature as he is on the pitch. He is so versatile and can play in many different positions on the pitch.

"He can be a six, eight or a 10. It was good to play with him and I think it was my first time playing with him. It is nice to play with a fellow Brummie."

'Entering Suarez zone'

Luis Suarez spookily predicted his World Cup qualifying brilliance all the way back in NOVEMBER, writes DYLAN TERRY.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona forward scored the opening goal in Uruguay's crucial 2-0 win over Chile on Tuesday - netting a beautiful overhead kick.

Federico Valverde also struck late on to secure Uruguay's place in Qatar in the final round of fixtures.

And Suarez's goal broke a record held by Lionel Messi as he became the all-time top scorer in South American World Cup qualifiers.

He has now netted 29 times in CONMEBOL qualifying, leapfrogging Messi's tally of 28.

And his recent impressive form - three goals in four games for Uruguay - was something Suarez remarkably said would happen months ago.

After they successfully qualified for the World Cup, Suarez's agent Martin Rodriguez shared a screenshot of a message from the player back on November 18 - when Uruguay were SEVENTH in the South American table. And it read: "We are entering SUAREZ ZONE."

Rodriguez replied with laughing emojis before adding: "After we qualify, I will make them viral."

Just four months later, Uruguay have finished third and are heading to the finals alongside Brazil, Argentina and Ecuador.

Morrell becomes co-owner of minnows Merthyr

Wales' Joe Morrell has become a co-owner of Southern League Premier side Merthyr Town.

The Portsmouth midfielder, 25, played in the 1-1 friendly draw with Czech Republic on Tuesday night.

But Merthyr, who have been fan-owned since 2010 when Merthyr Tydfil FC went into liquidation, tweeted on Wednesday night that Morrell is one of their 180 co-owners.

Merthyr tweeted: "We are delighted that Joe Morrell is now officially an owner of Merthyr Town FC.

"Joe became an owner earlier this week, and has joined our fan-ownership model with over 180 owners currently."

Merthyr play in the Southern Premier League South, the seventh tier of the English pyramid.

Gunners linked with Leeds ace Raphinha

Arsenal are tipped to fight favourites Barcelona for Leeds winger Raphinha.

The seven-cap Brazil star is expected to move on in the summer, especially of Leeds fail to stay up.

Credit: Rex

Dortmund tip Erling to go if £100m bid comes in

Erling Haaland will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer if a significant offer is made, according to the club's CEO.

The Manchester City, United, Real Madrid and Barcelona target is one of the most sought after strikers in Europe.

The goal machine has been on top form this season, with 29 goal contributions in 23 games.

City are reportedly "very optimistic" about striking a deal with the German side for Haaland and would expect to pay around £100million.

And Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has admitted that the club will not be able to keep him if a big money offer is made.

Hammers tipped to keep Utd & Chelsea target Rice

West Ham legend Julian Dicks believes "level-headed" Declan Rice will stay at the club this summer IF investment is made in the squad, writes JOSHUA MBU.

Mainstay England international Rice is attracting interest from a number of the Premier League's elite.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly all keeping an eye on the midfielder's progress.

The 23-year-old's defensive capabilities as well as his ball-playing qualities has made him one of the most highly sought-after players in the league.

But if one of the Big Six are to get their hands on Rice this summer, they'll have to pay West Ham's deterrent demand of £150million.

There is also a chance Rice stays at West Ham beyond this summer if David Moyes is backed in the transfer market. And Hammers icon Dicks says the club need to match Rice's ambition.

Speaking to SunSport on how West Ham can keep Rice ahead of a Masters Football event in association with Bookmakers.com, Dicks said: "If they have ambition, then they need to keep their best players.

"Obviously Declan's the best player there, he's captain, but they have to invest in the team

"It's no good expecting Declan to stay at West Ham if they're not going to invest. They need to spend, probably around £100m-plus to keep him there because football now is not about making money - they earn enough now."

Egypt complain about racism and lasers

Egypt have made an official complaint against Senegal after claiming their team faced racism and "terrorised" from home fans in Dakar.

Sadio Mane's shootout penalty sealed Senegal's World Cup place, with his Liverpool team-mate Mo Salah missing for Egypt.

Salah was one of several visiting players enduring green laser pointers in the shootout. And the Egypt team bus was reportedly attacked too.

The Egyptian Football Association [EFA] said: "The Egyptian team was subjected to racism after the appearance of offensive banners in the stands aimed at the players, specifically Mohamed Salah.

"Moreover the Senegalese fans terrorised the Egyptian players by throwing bottles and stones at them during the warm-up, as well as attacking the Egyptian team bus, which caused glass shattering and some injuries, which was documented with pictures and videos attached to the complaint."

Augustin Senghor, President of the Senegalese Federation and vice-president of CAF, insisted he saw nothing wrong.

He said: "From the stands, I didn't pay attention to the projectiles thrown.

"About the lasers, if it happened this is a first in Senegal. But we know that in Cairo there were a lot of these and [they are used] often in specific countries. Senegal isn't used to that.

"In my opinion, I didn't see during this game something that could be considered as chauvinism because the Senegalese are known to be very welcoming."

Prem set for five subs

Premier League clubs are set to finally agree to introduce five substitutes at a meeting today.

The idea had been fiercely resisted by clubs outside the Big Six.

Three attempts to make the change, introduced for the resumption of the Covid-interrupted 2019-20 season, to part of the formal Prem rulebook, were defeated by a rebellion of the smaller clubs.

But after football’s lawmakers, the International Football Association Board, confirmed a permanent adoption of five substitutes from June 1, another vote will be held by the 20 clubs today.

And Prem chiefs expect the proposal to be accepted in principle to be formally adopted for next season at the annual general meeting in June.

A key factor in the U-turn is the support for the idea from players, captains and managers who agreed that player fatigue was an issue that needed to be addressed.

Fifa unveil World Cup ball

Fifa have officially unveiled the ball that will be used during the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Harry Kane and Co will have adidas' "Al Rihla" ball at their feet as they bid to bring football home for the first time since 1966.

The Arabic name Al Rihla translates to "the journey" in English, and the final product is the culmination of lengthy testing in adidas' laboratories.

It has been inspired by the national flag of host nation Qatar, as well as "iconic boats" and culture of the country.

Perhaps suiting Gareth Southgate's attacking young stars, the ball has been promised by FIFA to "travel faster in flight than any ball in the tournament's history".

Ronaldo on Portugal’s World Cup qualification

Cristiano Ronaldo has declared that Portugal have earnt their rightful place in the World Cup.

Speaking after Portugal beat North Macedonia 2-0 following a brace from his Man United team-mate Bruno Fernandes, Ronaldo wrote on Instagram: “Goal achieved, we’re at the Qatar World Cup.

“We’re in our rightful place! Thank you to all the Portuguese people for the tireless support!

“Let’s go Portugal!”

Ten Hag gets praise from Kuyt

Erik ten Hag has the tools to succeed as Manchester United manager, according to former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt.

Speaking to Goal, he said: “Ten Hag is a great, experienced coach. He’s done his apprenticeship, if you like, with Bayern Munich’s second team, then Utrecht and now at Ajax.

“He is a great manager who has improved himself so much, on and off the pitch.

‘I know some people were doubting his level of speaking English, his performance in front of the camera.

“But you see him growing every week as a manager, and I think he can do a great job at any top side in Europe.

“His tactics, his way of thinking about football, is very interesting, and it would be great if he was to get an opportunity at a top side.”

Ronaldo and Georgina baby cots

Georgina Rodriguez has offered fans the first glimpse of the designer cots the new additions to her family will sleep in.

The heavily-pregnant influencer has also posted photos of the Moses baskets which her twins will use in the first months of their lives.

The cots, called Stokke Sleepi Mini, cost £373 each and have lockable wheels so they can be moved easily from room to room.

Norwegian manufacturer Stokke AS markets them online to future parents as beds that “evolve as your child grows” and boast they offer “maximum air circulation for comfortable sleep.”

The company adds: “Its distinctive oval shape provides your baby with a sense of security by creating a cosy nest-like environment.”

Martin Odegaard wows fans

Martin Odegaard has impressed Arsenal fans once again after displaying some incredible skill during Norway's international friendly against Armenia.

The midfielder was on the pitch for the full 90 minutes as Norway saw off their opponents in a 9-0 thrashing.

Odegaard stood up to take a short throw before receiving the ball back, nutmegging Gevorg Ghazaryan and tricking two other defenders with great skill.

Not only were fans in the Ullevaal Stadion impressed by what they saw, people went crazy for the video when it emerged on Twitter.

One person said: "Man, that was filthy."