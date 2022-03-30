Afternoon winds could get up to 55 mph, severe weather possible

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the Memphis area until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The NWS puts the chance of rain for this afternoon at near 100% and advises that some thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

As the temperature falls into the lower 70s later on today, Shelby County is expected to be hit with south winds between 15 and 25 mph, though gusts could get up to 55 mph.

There is also a possibility we’ll see tornadoes or hail.

By tonight, the temperatures could be down to the mid-40s, but the NWS expects winds of 5 to 10 mph after midnight.