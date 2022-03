Last year, my son and his wife welcomed a beautiful new baby. In the months since the birth of my first grandchild, I have been struck by memories of when my own children were young. When I was a new parent, life often seemed overwhelming. I wanted to do the very best I could for my kids, and it was sometimes difficult to know what that looked like. As I watch my son and his wife work tirelessly to do the best for their baby, I’m inspired by them and the many other parents in our community.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 11 DAYS AGO