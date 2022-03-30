Jo Koy – Funny Is Funny World Tour at FTX Arena in Miami Nov 04, 2022 – pre-sale code

FOXBORO (CBS) — Elton John fans have another chance to see the legendary performer in New England this summer. It was announced Tuesday that the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” is adding a second date at Gillette Stadium. Elton will now be in Foxboro on July 27th, in addition to the previously scheduled July 28th concert. Tickets go on sale April 6 at 10 a.m. The cheapest tickets still available for the July 28th concert are more than $300, according to Ticketmaster. The 75-year-old Elton is going on one last North American tour that will finish at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles this fall.

