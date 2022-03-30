ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Will Tiger Woods Play the 2022 Masters? Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis Says He’ll ‘Exhaust Every Effort’ to Compete

By Chase Thomas
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46BVZ8_0euAitSi00

Could we really see Tiger Woods compete in the 2022 Masters? Well, we know Woods arrived in Augusta this week. With his arrival, folks immediately began speculating as to whether or not the former five-time champ of the course would be making a go of it next weekend. Well, we do know he got there early to work through some practice rounds to see where he’s at physically. Woods has not competed in a tournament since his car accident back in February of 2021. However, Tiger Woods competing in the 2022 Masters remains a real possibility.

The Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis weighed in on Tiger Watch this week. He tweeted, “This is a critical week for (Woods) to see if his body can sustain 72 holes at Augusta National. He will exhaust every effort to play The Masters.” It’s about whether or not Woods’ body is up for the rigor of 72 holes at the famed course. We won’t know for sure with Woods for a bit as he spends the week working towards that very goal. He wants to play, clearly, with the way in which Lewis described his week ahead.

Tiger Woods in February of This Year

Woods spoke with CBS analyst Jim Nantz and said, “I don’t know.” He continued, “I can hit balls. The hard part is actually walking; that’s going to take some time. I’m going to have to put in the time and effort at home and do all the beach walks and walk golf courses.” The hardest part for Woods to compete in The Masters next weekend might not be the actual playing of golf. It might simply be if Woods can walk that much due to the injuries he sustained back in February of 2021.

He added, “It’s very easy at Medalist to hop in a cart and whip around and play a quick 18 or 36. It’s a little different deal than being out here with these guys and walk up and down the hills. The ankle mobility, over time the ankle swells, foot swells, leg swells. That’s just time.” Without the walking aspect, Woods’ words indicate that he could play without question. It’s the hills. It’s the walking around over 72 holes that remains the main problem for Woods.

Woods Competes with Son at PNC Championship

Still, Woods has been able to compete a little bit. Woods got to play golf with his son Charlie just a few months prior. He said of the time, “The fact that I’m able to have this opportunity this year — even a couple of weeks ago we didn’t know whether or not I would be doing this.” It was a delightful time for him to spend with his son and he relished it. He concluded, “But here we are. And we had just the best time ever.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Mary Jane Thomas Dies: Charlie Daniels’ Family React To Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife’s Death

Many friends and family members have offered their condolences for the death of Mary Jane Thomas, including Charlie Daniels’ children. Yesterday, Mary Jane Thomas, 58, passed away in Jupiter, Florida. Since then, the country music community has been quick to show its support for widower Hank Williams Jr. and his family. Earlier this evening, fellow country icon Charlie Daniels’ family reached out via their late father’s Instagram.
JUPITER, FL
Outsider.com

Mary Jane Thomas Dies: Hank Williams Jr.’s Son Sam Williams Speaks Out

Country music fans are joining Hank William Jr.’s son, Sam, in mourning the loss of his mother, Mary Jane Thomas. Thomas passed away on Tuesday evening at a hospital near Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa. So far, some believe that the death of Williams’ mother was due to a medical complication following a procedure. However, medical personnel has yet to confirm or deny this.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Details Emerge From Tiger Woods’ Performance At Augusta Today

On Tuesday morning, the golfing world received news about Tiger Woods that had everyone buzzing. Woods took a trip up from Florida to August, Georgia – home of the Masters – earlier this morning. He, along with his son, Charlie, and longtime friend Justin Thomas stepped on the course for a round of golf.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Has Message For Bryson DeChambeau

With the Masters just around the corner, Paige Spiranac has decided to call out Bryson DeChambeau for an old comment he made about Augusta National. “Remember when Bryson called Augusta National a par 67,” Spiranac tweeted on Tuesday. “Good times.”. In 2020, DeChambeau claimed that Augusta National was...
GOLF
The Spun

Charlie Woods Is With Tiger Today: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods has arrived at Augusta National; and he brought his son Charlie with him. Woods’ arrival in Georgia fueled speculation that the five-time Masters champ could be playing next week, as reported by golf writer Bob Harig. Later on Tuesday, Harig also noted that Charlie was out there hitting balls on the range with his dad and Justin Thomas.
AUGUSTA, GA
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Previews Intense Final Episodes in Trailer for Season 4 Part 2

We’re exactly a month away from the final seven episodes of “Ozark.” Indeed, only a month out from finally learning how it all ends for the Byrdes and Ruth Langmore on the hit Netflix drama. Ahead of the final episodes being released on the streaming giant, Netflix released another explosive trailer previewing an intense set of episodes awaiting its millions of fans.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Jim Nantz
Outsider.com

Colorado Woman Dies at Grand Canyon National Park After Falling Into Colorado River Rapids

A multi-day adventure in the Grand Canyon turned into a horrific accident when a Colorado native on the boat fell into the rapids and died. Last Thursday, in the late morning, Mary Kelley, 68, was visiting the Grand Canyon National Park on a multi-day boating trip. On day nine of the excursion, Kelley and the group traveled down the Colorado River near Hance Rapid when she fell into the water.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#The Masters#Exhaust Every Effort#The Golf Channel#Tiger Watch#Augusta National#Cbs
The Spun

Golf World Is Speculating About Tiger Woods Private Jet

On Tuesday, it was reported that Tiger Woods is arriving at Augusta Regional Airport. He’s apparently going to undergo a planned scouting mission at Augusta National Golf Club. The timing of this report is quite interesting. Earlier this week, Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis said this is a critical week...
AUGUSTA, GA
Outsider.com

NASCAR: William Byron Discusses How Different the Next-Gen Car Is After Win at Atlanta

NASCAR’s William Byron was on a roll this past weekend after winning two consecutive races at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and at Hickory Motor Speedway. Now, we’re not saying that the talented #24 needs fancy wheels to come in first. With three Cup Series wins in five seasons, we’d say he can drive almost any car to victory. But the fact that he’s finally getting the hang of his new, state-of-the-art Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet certainly doesn’t hurt.
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

What Movies and Shows Has Kelly Reilly Been in Besides ‘Yellowstone’?

Want more Beth Dutton? Who doesn’t? Kelly Reilly has been giving stellar performances across movies and shows for decades, and we’ve got her best roles for you right here. Born Jessica Kelly Siobhán Reilly on July 18, 1977, Kelly Reilly is an English actress best known, of course, for her career-defining turn as Beth Dutton on Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. She first made a name for herself as a star on the London stage, earning a nomination for a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress of 2003.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Augusta Chronicle

Alexa Pano riding momentum ahead of third Augusta National Women's Amateur start

One could argue it isn't springtime in Augusta until Alexa Pano comes to town. Coming off the 2022 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, the 17-year-old is preparing to make her third Augusta National Women's Amateur start. Pano also was part of the inaugural girls' field for the Junior Invitational, and it served as a nice primer before she tees it up at Champions Retreat.
AUGUSTA, GA
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Tim McGraw Praises Young Audie Rick in ‘Emotional’ Episode 3 Scene

The 1883 cast was packed full of amazing talent from Tim McGraw to Lamonica Garrett, but not to be overlooked is young Audie Rick who played John Dutton Sr. While Audie Rick didn’t have the most prominent role in the series, he still was an incredibly important part of the storyline. Those moments when we saw the young boy’s personality come out gave us the innocence and lighthearted humor we needed to get through those heavier scenes. That’s why he’s still one of our favorite 1883 characters and one of the cast’s favorite co-workers.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

431K+
Followers
46K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy